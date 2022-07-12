Digital health financing is cooling





Diving brief: The digital health sector appears to be cooling, with startups in the once-hot industry raising less money and undergoing fewer mergers and acquisitions in the first half of the year. Public digital health exits have also stalled, with no startups entering the public markets.

According to a new report from Rock Health, the the digital health sector raised $10.3 billion in the first half of 2022. That’s up from $15 billion in the first six months of last year.

This means that 2022 overall funding is poised to land somewhere around $21 billion, down significantly from last year’s record total of $29.1 billion (but topping 14, $7 billion in 2020), according to the venture capital fund. Overview of the dive: The digital health sector had a banner year for funding in 2021, fueled by tailwinds from the coronavirus. The frenetic pace of activity has led some investors to warn of a possible bubble, or at least a market correction. This year’s trajectory so far suggests overall funding will be significantly lower than in previous years as investor confidence is shaken by global strife and inflation concerns. Digital health funding began to falter in the first quarter, which included fewer megaround deals and a dearth of public releases signaled a slowing market. It continued to stagnate in the second quarter, which was the lowest funding quarter since the second quarter of 2020. Overall, in the first half of 2022, U.S. digital health startups raised $10.3 billion across 329 deals, according to Rock Health. Despite the setback, funding for Rock Health projects this year will still exceed all previous years in addition to 2021, suggesting that last year’s spike may have been an anomaly. Rebecca Pifer/Healthcare Dive, Rock Health data 2021 was also the best year for digital health M&As with an average of nearly 23 M&A exits each month. By comparison, there were just 16 M&A deals per month in the first half of 2022. That could reflect buyer jitters, as well as potential mismatches between startup valuations and actual performance and profitability, a said Rock Health. But there are positive signs for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Venture capitalists fundraising record last year, which means they have big chunks of capital to deploy. Additionally, startups that reconsider their valuations, recalibrate their operations, and cut costs, in some cases through layoffs, could result in stronger companies. These adjustments could also lead to additional mergers and acquisitions in the second half of the year as complementary digital health companies come together, Rock Health said. Investors made familiar bets in the first half of the year, with the majority of funding going to therapeutic areas including digital mental health and support for biopharmaceutical research and development. Mental health was again the most funded clinical area, while funding for administrative and clinical workflow solutions increased. That’s a priority for enterprise buyers, especially healthcare systems struggling with labor costs and burnout, Rock Health said.

