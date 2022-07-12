US stocks falter as corporate earnings reports begin





Stocks faltered in afternoon trading on Wall Street on Tuesday as traders braced for a big week of inflation news and corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 slid 0.1% at 2:20 p.m. ET. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63 points, or 0.2%, to 31,237 and the Nasdaq was down 0.1%. Energy prices fell overall, weighing on energy stocks. The price of US crude oil fell 7.7% and Hess fell 3.4%. Tech companies also lost ground, limiting gains elsewhere in the market. High tech stock values ​​tend to push the broader market up or down. Microsoft fell 3.2%. Health care stocks also fell. Pfizer lost 1.5%. Banks and industrial companies are leading the winners. Bank of America rose 1.2% and General Electric 3.6%. Travel-related businesses were among the biggest winners. United Airlines climbed 8.5%, American Airlines 10.9% and cruise line Carnival 8.4%. Major companies are starting to publish their latest quarterly results. Soft drink and snack maker PepsiCo remained virtually unchanged after releasing an earnings report that easily topped analysts’ estimates. Gap Clothing Company fell 2.7% after announcing CEO Sonia Syngal was stepping down after two years on the job. Investors brace for more big business revenue this week as they try to gauge how much damage pervasive inflation is inflicting on consumers and businesses. Expectations for the second quarter results seem subdued. Analysts predict growth of 5.1% for S&P 500 companies, which would be the weakest since the end of 2020, according to FactSet. Well, in the next two weeks, learn more about how the economy is changing, through the lens of business, Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. Delta Air Lines will release its latest results on Wednesday and provide more information on the travel industry’s recovery from the pandemic. Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, are on tap later this week. The main concerns on Wall Street remain inflation and whether aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve will push the economy into a recession. Investors have faced a turbulent market over the past few months due to these concerns. The major indices have often oscillated wildly between gains and losses on any given day and remain in a broad slump. The multitude of cross-currents in the market suggests caution is in order, Sandven said. Inflation surged as the economy recovered from the pandemic and demand for goods exceeded supply. But inflation heated up in February after Russia invaded Ukraine and triggered a spike in energy prices. Supply chain issues have worsened as China locks down cities in a bid to contain new COVID-19 cases. The Fed is raising rates in an effort to slow economic growth to help soften the impact of rising inflation. But the economy is already slowing as consumers cut back on spending and Wall Street fears interest rate hikes could go too far and trigger a recession. On the bond market, an alarm signal continued to ring out about a possible recession. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 2.97% from 2.98% late Monday. It remains below the two-year Treasury yield, which fell to 3.05%. Something like this doesn’t happen often, and some investors see it as a sign that a recession could hit within the next two years. Wall Street is watching closely for any indicator that might signal that inflation is slowing. The Department of Labor will release its June report on consumer prices on Wednesday, followed by the release of its June report on prices that have a direct impact on businesses on Thursday.

