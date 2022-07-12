Frontier Airlines “very far” from having votes for Spirit Merger





The merger project between Spirit and Frontier seems justified. (Photo by Joe Raedle) Getty Images

F Frontier Airlines says it has made its best and final bid for Spirit Airlines in its bidding war with JetBlue Airways and is asking for another postponement of a special shareholder vote that has already been postponed three times. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> Spirit’s board has been firm in its support for a deal it reached with fellow ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier in February, but Spirits shareholders have shown interest in the more lucrative offer from JetBlues. In a letter to Spirit CEO Ted Christie, released Monday in a regulatory filing, Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said his airline was a long way from getting approval from Spirit shareholders, noting JetBlue’s opportunistic cash offer. Neither JetBlue nor Spirit responded to a request for comment on the letter. If the Spirits board changes course and backs JetBlue’s offer, the Frontier chief said his airline would not match the offer. “Should Spirit’s board conclude that it would instead wish to pursue an alternative transaction with JetBlue, we would appreciate being advised of that decision,” Biffle wrote. Frontiers’ latest offer of $4.13 per share plus 1.9 Frontier shares for each Spirit share is still about $1 billion less than JetBlues’ $3.7 billion package, which includes a break fee of $400 million if the merger were to be blocked by regulators. Even so, Frontier’s chief executive insisted that his airline’s offer was already the superior offer. Our combination proposition is not only pro-competitive, offering ultra-low fares on more routes in competition with larger, high-cost, high-fare airlines, our offering delivers value significantly superior to Spirit shareholders, Biffle wrote. Whether Spirit agrees to merge with Frontier or JetBlue, regulators will be watching. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Combining either airline with Spirit would create the fifth-largest airline in the United States, said Hayley Berg, chief economist at Hopperwho argues that the JetBlue deal would likely be better for consumers. If JetBlue were to merge with Spirit, 84% of the added network would be added to JetBlue’s current domestic service, Berg said. With only 16% of routes overlapping, few routes would potentially suffer from the loss of competition between JetBlue and Spirit. Comparatively, says Berg, if Frontier were to merge with Spirit, 65% of the added network capacity would be additional to Frontiers’ current domestic service. With around a third of the Frontier and Spirits networks overlapping, there is a risk that these overlapping routes will suffer from reduced competition in the event of a merger. I think the Spirit and Frontier merger is a bigger antitrust issue than the Spirit and JetBlue merger, antitrust expert Florian Ederer, an associate professor of economics at the Yale School of Management, said earlier. Forbes. That’s because, while JetBlue is a low-cost carrier, it’s not necessarily an ultra-low-cost carrier like Spirit and Frontier. So I would say there is less risk that the acquisition of JetBlue-Spirit will be blocked. JetBlue previously accused Spirit of conflicts of interest and bad faith negotiations, but the airlines resumed talks. Last week, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said he was encouraged by recent talks with Spirit.

