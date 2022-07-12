Business
Stocks fall as earnings season nears
U.S. stocks fell sharply Monday to start the week, led by losses in tech stocks as investors braced for the start of earnings season and new inflation data due out on Wednesday.
The Nasdaq Composite lost 2.3% and the S&P 500 slipped 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 160 points, or 0.5%. Monday’s moves follow a bullish week for stocks that saw all three benchmarks post weekly gains despite the flat closure after Friday jobs report.
Meanwhile, the euro fell closer to parity with the US dollar. The currency fell 1.4% to $1.0044, hitting a new two-decade low as investors weighed the possibility of an energy crisis pushing the European economy into a recession.
Twitter (TWTR) was front and center on Monday after Elon Musk backed out of his $44 billion bid for the social media platform late last week. Musk “substantial” offenses cited in several provisions in the agreement in its decision to terminate the agreement, including Twitter’s recent decision to cut part of its recruiting team and not provide Musk with what he considers an accurate count of “bots” or fake accounts. Shares closed down 11.3% at $32.65 apiece.
It’s not really about the bots,” Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Brian Fitzgerald told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “It’s Team Musk articulating for a lower price.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Monday amid renewed COVID fears in China which fueled supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down about $1, or 1%, at $103.70, partially reversing a 2% gain on Friday. Brent crude also fell about 0.3% to $106.71 a barrel.
Investors are in a a slew of quarterly results this week as big companies kick off a new earnings season.
Early reporters include JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (VS) among the big banks that are expected to report their results, as well as PepsiCo (DYNAMISM) and Delta Air Lines (DAL).
Wall Street cut its bottom-up estimate for second-quarter S&P 500 earnings per share by 1.1% between March 31 and June 30, according to recent data from FactSet.
Although the annual earnings growth rate estimated at 4.1% for the benchmark for the second quarter is the slowest since the end of 2020, analysts’ decline is less than expected. usually observed before earnings season.
Later this week, investors will receive the latest gauge on how fast consumer prices are rising across the US economy when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its consumer price index (CPI) for June on Wednesday. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect headline inflation to have risen 8.8% last month, a rise that would be the highest since December 1981 and the hottest reading of this current inflation cycle.
“We expect another strong inflation,” Deutsche Bank’s U.S. chief economist Matthew Luzzetti told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday. “For a market that has certainly had to deal with fears of recession, I think this week there will be renewed fears about high inflation.”
Moving :
Twitter (TWTR) Shares fell 11.3% to close at $32.65 after Elon Musk backed out of his $44 billion bid on the social media platform on Friday. Musk “substantial” offenses cited in several provisions in the agreement in its decision to terminate the agreement, including Twitter’s recent decision to cut part of its recruiting team and not provide Musk with what he considers an accurate count of “bots” or fake accounts.
Meta platforms (META) fell 4.7% to $162.88 following a downgrade by Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin to Underperform from Hold, recommending investors stay on the sidelines as the social media giant assesses “several structural valuation risks” including changes in consumer behavior, competition, moat degradation, regulatory risks and metaverse investment risks.
Uber (UBER) the stock slipped 5.1% to $21.21 per share following reports the carpool company tried to pressure politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and defied some laws in an effort to expand its operations globally from 2013 to 2017. The so-called “Uber files” reported by the Guardian and French newspaper Le Monde is based on more than 124,000 documents leaked to the media revealing “ethically questionable practices” that propelled the company’s rise under co-founder Travis Kalanick.
American Airlines (AAL) shares fell 3.9% alongside declines in other airline stocks amid concerns about a resurgence of COVID in China.
Duolingo (by) plunged 14.3% after KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the stock to sector weighting outperformance “due to inflation headwinds and signs of weakness in other freemium applications” , a business model in which consumers pay nothing to download the app but are offered optional in-app purchases for premium features.
Match Group (MTCH) shares fell 6.7% after KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts lowered their price target on the company to $90 from $125, citing expectations that the dating app could come under pressure in an environment of recession. The company, however, reiterated its overweight rating on the stock.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
