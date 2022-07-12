Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Major Inflation Update





Broader markets rebounded on Tuesday as investors awaited guidance from a pair of impending market catalysts: the latest inflation data and the start of the second-quarter earnings season. As for tomorrow morning’s June Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, “it looks like the market is pretty well prepared for a hot number, at least from a headline perspective,” says Michael Reinking, Senior Market Strategist for the New York Stock Exchange. “Street estimates indicate that the headline CPI will rise more than 1% on a monthly basis, with some calls that the year-over-year increase could be as high as 9%. Reinking adds that a big driver of inflation will likely be oil prices, which peaked in the middle of the month and have since fallen sharply. In effect, U.S. Crude Futures fell 7.9% today to $95.84 a barrel as the latest round of COVID-related restrictions in China sparked concerns over slowing oil demand, and are now in down more than 21% from their June peak above $122 a barrel. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. Without surprise, energy (-2.0%) was the worst performing sector today, with PAA (APP, -5.2%) and western oil (OXY, -3.6%) among the largest declines.

Weak energy stocks weighed on the whole S&P 500 Index (-0.9% to 3,818), while the Nasdaq Compound also ended lower (-1.0% to 11,264). The Dow Jones Industrial Averagemeanwhile, spent most of the day higher as a blue chip Boeing (BA) jumped 7.4% on strong second-quarter delivery data, but ended the day down 0.6% at 30,981. Other news on the stock market today: Small cap Russell 2000 fell 0.2% to end at 1,728.

fell 0.2% to end at 1,728. Gold Futures Contracts fell 0.4% to settle at $1,724.80 an ounce.

fell 0.4% to settle at $1,724.80 an ounce. The rout in Bitcoin continued, with the cryptocurrency dropping 5.3% to $19,397.89. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.)

continued, with the cryptocurrency dropping 5.3% to $19,397.89. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.) Difference (GPS) fell 5.0% today after the retailer said CEO Sonjia Syngal was stepping down, effective immediately. The company also expects its adjusted operating margin percentage to be zero to slightly negative in the second quarter due to higher promotional activity. “While the macro is far from good today, the majority of these issues appear to be self-inflected and centered on Old Navy,” says Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow, who downgraded the GPS stock to Equalweight from Overweight (the equivalents of Hold and Buy “As such, we remain cautious about our space. We simply cannot continue to recommend a name that juggles specific business challenges on top of mounting macro pressure. “

American Airlines Group(AAL) climbed 10% after the airline said it expected second-quarter pre-tax profit of $585 million. The news created a halo effect for other travel stocks, with Delta Airlines (DAL, +6.2%) and United Airlines Holdings (UAL, +8.1%) among those gaining ground. Don't Give Up on Consumer Discretionary Stocks Higher inflation will likely continue to weigh on how consumers feel about the economy as well as their willingness to open their wallets. While the latest credit and debit card spending data from BofA Data Analytics shows that total non-auto retail spending rose 25% in June compared to the same period in 2019, it has also revealed that most of this increase was due to higher prices. In fact, every category they track outside of jewelry was down month-over-month. This, of course, is creating headwinds for many consumer-facing businesses, which are only made worse by dwindling COVID-related stimulus, rising input costs, and labor shortages. , says Brian Postol, analyst at Wells Fargo Advisors. But all hope is not lost, and Postol believes "blue skies appear faintly in the distance, and brighter days will return." The analyst sees demand growing in many pockets of the consumer discretionary sector, including auto retail and e-commerce. And with the sector down more than 30% so far in 2022, investors have plenty of opportunities to find solid consumer discretionary games at a bargain price. Read on as we explore the best consumer discretionary stocks to buy for the rest of 2022.

