New Jersey Resources celebrates 40th anniversary of listing on the New York Stock Exchange





WALL, NJ–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) IPO, New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) President and CEO Steve Westhoven, along with members of the Board of Directors of society, will mark the event by ringing the closing bellSM. New Jersey Resources is a leading energy infrastructure company leading the way to a decarbonized energy future, said Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources. To be listed on the world’s largest stock exchange for 40 years is an honor and an accomplishment that reflects the talent of our team, the strength of our businesses and the confidence of our shareholders. Since its initial listing on the NYSE, NJR has grown significantly. The company’s market capitalization in 1982 was approximately $43 million, and the company’s closing stock price on the first day of trading was $1.47, adjusted for splits. Today, it is valued at a market capitalization of $4.2 billion with a closing price of $43.70 as of July 8, 2022. The value of $1,000 invested 40 years ago, assuming dividends were reinvested, would be over $203,500 today, or an average annual return of approximately 14.2%. NJR has paid quarterly dividends since its inception in 1952 and has increased its dividend in each of the past 26 years. New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), NJR’s principal subsidiary, also celebrates its 70e birthday this year. With the purchase of the Jersey Central Power and Lights natural gas division by County Gas Company in 1952, NJNG was born. At the time, the company served approximately 90,000 customers. Today, it serves more than 568,000 customers. A live webcast of The Closing Bell (4 p.m. EST) will be available on the NYSE website at www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos during and after the ceremony will be shared on NYSE’s Facebook pages, LinkedIn and on Twitter @NYSE. About New Jersey Resources New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transmission, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is made up of five main activities: New Jersey Natural Gas, Main subsidiary of NJR, operates and maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure to serve more than 560,000 customers in New Jersey Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

