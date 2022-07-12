Stock market today: Dow falls, Peloton gains, euro nears parity with dollar

Text size





The stock market fell on Tuesday as the dollar hit new highs amid more concerns about the health of the global economy.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

lost 193 points, or 0.6%. The



S&P500

and the



Nasdaq Compound

fell 0.9% and 1%, respectively.

The



US dollar index

(DXY) rose 0.1% to just over 108. This is a new multi-decade high. The greenback is now up about 17% over the past year and is up in double digit percentage terms for 2022.

It’s not only a sign that investors are looking for dollar safety, but it also threatens to squeeze earnings for US companies. Indeed, sales made abroad translate into fewer dollars when the dollar strengthens. Historically, every one-percentage-point gain in the dollar year-over-year translates to a half-percentage-point decline in S&P 500 earnings-per-share growth, according to

Morgan Stanley

.

The strong dollar will be visible in future earnings reports as it will reduce foreign revenue and profits for companies with significant international exposure, wrote Louis Navellier, founder of Navellier & Associates.

The dollar’s recent strength comes as Germany’s ZEW economic confidence index fell to -53.8 in July from -20.8 in June, hitting its lowest level since 2011. from Russia, weighed on demand. Now, global investors are flocking to safe assets like the dollar.

Growing fears of recession in the EU continue to drive the dollar up unabated against the euro, pound and yen, wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research.

All these fears are also driving investors towards government bonds. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.96% from a close of 2.99% on Monday as bond prices rose.

The move to safety and out of riskier assets also drove down the price of oil. WTI crude oil was down more than 8% at $95 a barrel. A stronger dollar also makes it more expensive to buy oil, reducing the demand for barrels.

Falling oil prices sent the



Energy Select Sector SPDR

Exchange-traded fund (XLE) down 1.9%.

All that aside, Wednesday will be crucial for short-term markets. The consumer price index will be released and economists expect the second consecutive reading of more than 8% annualized growth in prices. If markets see the outcome as far too high, it will spur bets that the Federal Reserve is not yet close to slowing the pace of interest rate hikes. This could fuel a sell-off in the stock market. If inflation is weaker than expected, especially with lower oil prices, stocks could rebound.

The good news is that the stock market has already reflected much of the high inflation and resulting aggressive rate hike path. The S&P 500 is down just over 20% from its all-time high reached in January.

We expect equities to experience another near-term upside (upside risk) if the headline CPI is in line, slightly above or well below consensus, wrote Chris Harvey, equity strategist at Wells Fargo.

Overseas, the pan-European



Stoxx 600

increased by 0.5% and Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

fell 1.3%, with Asian indices largely in the red amid a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases in China and the prospect of further lockdowns.

Here are some stocks in motion on Tuesday:

Interactive Platoon



(ticker: PTON) the stock rose 3.7% after the company announced that it would stop making its own bikes and instead ask Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp. to produce them.

PepsiCo



(PEP) fell 0.6% after the company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, beating estimates of $1.74 per share, on sales of $20.2 billion, over above expectations of $19.5 billion.

South West Airlines



(LUV) gained 4.7% after being upgraded from neutral to positive at Susquehanna.

Sherwin-Williams



(SHW) rose 1.9% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast.

United Parcel Service



(UPS) fell 2.8% after being downgraded to Under Perform by Peer Perform at Wolfe Research.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected] and Jack Denton at [email protected]