Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,678.64, down 138.16 points.) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Down $1.01, or 1.2%, to $80.83 on 14.8 million shares. New Gold Inc. (TSX: NGD). Materials. Down 33 cents, or 26.4%, to 92 cents on 7.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $1.81, or 4.4%, to $39.71 on 7.2 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down four cents, or 1.9%, to $2.05 on 6.6 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: GIC). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 4.7%, to $8.60 on five million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 98 cents, or 4.3%, to $21.76 on 4.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Up $1.54 or 2.6% to $60.24. Canada’s telecommunications regulator has ordered Rogers Communications Inc. to provide a detailed explanation for last week’s widespread service outage that affected millions of Canadians and removed access to some health services, law enforcement and banking. The CRTC said Tuesday it had asked Rogers to respond by July 22 to detailed questions it sent to the company, including on “why” and “how” the outage occurred. and the measures it puts in place to prevent future outages. Ian Scott, chairman of the CRTC, said in a statement that the request was the first step the agency was taking to improve the resilience of the network. The request comes a day after federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed the CRTC would investigate the outage and met with Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri and the head of several other telecom providers. . Capital Power Corp. (TSX: CPX). Down nine cents to $45.39. Capital Power Corp. and Manulife Investment Management have signed an agreement to buy MCV Holding Co., owner of Midland Cogeneration Venture, for US$894 million, including the assumption of US$521 million of project-level debt. The 1,633 megawatt natural gas combined cycle cogeneration facility is acquired from OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc. and its co-investors. The facility is located in Midland, Michigan, and began commercial operations in 1990. Capital Power will be responsible for operating, maintaining and managing the assets for which it will receive an annual management fee. He says he will finance the transaction using cash on hand and his credit facilities. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Up 81 cents or 5.1% to $16.76. Air Canada and Emirates have signed a strategic partnership agreement and plan to establish a codeshare relationship later this year. The airlines say the deal will create more options for customers when traveling on their networks. They say the codeshare deal will provide better choices for Air Canada customers for travel to the UAE and to destinations beyond Dubai. Emirates customers will enjoy an enhanced travel experience when traveling to Toronto and other key destinations served by Air Canada. The airlines say they will also establish reciprocal frequent flyer benefits and reciprocal lounge access for eligible customers. They say further details about the partnership and specific codeshare routes will be announced when finalized. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 12, 2022. The Canadian Press

