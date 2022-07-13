Single-stock ETFs edge closer to market despite SEC concerns





AXS Investments has become the first company to take a regulatory step to provide leveraged single-stock ETFs in the United States, even as Securities and Exchange Commission officials have criticized such products as potentially posing serious risks to investors. investors and markets. The company filed documents with the agency on Monday to offer exchange-traded funds holding complex derivatives linked to the performance of stocks like Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. It wasn’t immediately clear when ETFs might hit the market, but the filing says AXS now has regulatory approval to proceed. Retail investors and private funds have flocked to derivatives this year amid market turmoil to bet on dips and hedge against various stocks. Several issuers have endeavored to provide the first leveraged single-stock ETFs in the United States. These products are already traded on European exchanges. Existing leveraged and inverse ETFs in the United States target an index or fund and use derivatives to amplify returns or reverse performance. They were falling out of favor after being overtaken by past market booms, but they have made a comeback. AXS warned in its filing on Monday that the funds are not intended for use by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The products allow investors to make leveraged bets for or against individual companies. This means that traders could reap huge rewards based on multiples of a daily rise or fall, but could also result in heavy losses. In its initial February filing, AXS proposed funds that would offer double the daily gain or inverse return on individual companies. But the new filing shows that it now expects some of the funds to offer less than twice the leverage. For example, the TSLA Bear Daily ETF would offer the electric vehicle maker’s daily inverse return, and the TSLA Bull Daily ETF would offer 1.1 times the daily gain.

