US stocks slip as corporate earnings reports begin | New

Stocks shed early gains and ended broadly lower on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors brace for a big week of inflation news and corporate earnings reports.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, extending its losing streak to a third straight day. All 11 industry sector benchmarks closed in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.6%, while the Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

Technology, healthcare and energy stocks accounted for a large portion of the S&P 500 losses. Bond yields mostly fell, as did energy futures.

clothing company Difference fell 5% after announcing that CEO Sonia Syngal was stepping down after two years on the job.

The market pullback follows a rare winning week for stocks and comes as investors focus on corporate earnings reports and what they say about how inflation and rising rates are affecting business profits.

Well, over the next two weeks, get more color on how the economy is moving, through a corporate lens, said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 fell 35.63 points to 3,818.80. The Dow Jones lost 192.51 points, to 30,981.33, and the Nasdaq slipped 107.87 points, to 11,264.73.

Small company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 slipped 3.83 points, or 0.2%, to 1,728.18.

Energy stocks were among the biggest decliners on Tuesday as energy prices fell. The price of US crude oil fell 7.9% to $95.84 a barrel.

Hess fell 3.9%.

Tech stocks also lost ground, weighing heavily on the S&P 500. High tech stock values ​​tend to push the broader market up or down. Microsoft fell 4.1%.

Several travel-related businesses resisted the market decline. United Airlines climbed 8.1%, American Airlines 10% and cruise line Carnival 7.5%.

Investors remain worried about the possibility of the economy tipping into a recession as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to tackle the highest inflation in four decades. Higher interest rates can stifle inflation, but also stifle economic growth and weigh on all kinds of investment.

In this context, major companies should publish their latest quarterly results in the coming weeks. Expectations for the second quarter results seem subdued. Analysts predict growth of 5.1% for S&P 500 companies, which would be the weakest since the end of 2020, according to FactSet.

Soft drink and snack maker PepsiCo fell 0.6% on Tuesday after releasing an earnings report that easily beat analysts’ estimates.

Delta Air Lines will release its latest results on Wednesday and provide more information on the travel industry’s recovery from the pandemic. Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, are on tap later this week.

The main concerns on Wall Street remain inflation and whether aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve will push the economy into a recession. Investors have faced a turbulent market over the past few months due to these concerns. The major indices have often oscillated wildly between gains and losses on any given day and remain in a broad slump.

The multitude of cross-currents in the market suggests caution is in order, Sandven said. Inflation surged as the economy recovered from the pandemic and demand for goods exceeded supply. But inflation heated up in February after Russia invaded Ukraine and triggered a spike in energy prices. Supply chain issues have worsened as China locks down cities in a bid to contain new COVID-19 cases.

The Fed is raising rates in an effort to slow economic growth to help soften the impact of rising inflation. But the economy is already slowing as consumers cut back on spending and Wall Street fears interest rate hikes could go too far and trigger a recession.

On the bond market, an alarm signal continued to ring out about a possible recession. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 2.96% from 2.98% late Monday. It remains below the two-year Treasury yield, which fell to 3.04%. Something like this doesn’t happen often, and some investors see it as a sign that a recession could hit within the next two years.

Wall Street is watching closely for any indicator that might signal that inflation is slowing. The Department of Labor will release its June report on consumer prices on Wednesday, followed by the release of its June report on prices that have a direct impact on businesses on Thursday.