11 most comfortable mattresses of 2022





If quality sleep eludes you, and you’ve done just about everything to improve your sleep, it might be time to point the finger at your mattress. An old, lumpy mattress with limited support can disrupt your sleep and potentially cause you pain. By replacing your mattress with a brand new model that offers plenty of support and comfortable padding for your body, you can rest easier. We’ve rounded up our picks for the most comfortable mattresses to help you in your search.

Brand reputation. It's important to us. We only include mattresses from brands with a solid track record and a decent Better Business Bureau (BBB) ​​rating.

Security. Mattresses all meet federal flammability requirements.

Certificates. We look at things like third-party certifications (e.g., CertiPUR-US) and whether a company has transparent business practices.

Trial period. Choosing a mattress is quite personal. What someone else finds soft and luxurious may seem more like a nightmare to you, so being able to try it out at home is key.

Guarantee. We have only taken into account models with a guarantee of at least 10 years.

Comments. In addition to looking at models with rave reviews, we also looked at models frequently described as comfortable by reviewers. Price guide We based our price guide on the prices of queen-size models: $ = less than $1,200

$$ = $1,201 $2,000

$$$ = more than $2,001

Most comfortable for side sleepers Helix Midnight Mattress Price: $$

$$ Firmness: medium

medium Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Duration of the test: 100 nights Designed specifically for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight is a medium-firm mattress that provides support and pressure relief for the shoulders and hips. This model also offers ample edge support, which is good news if you or a partner tends to roll around on the side of the bed while you sleep. The Midnight has over 4,500 reviews, the majority of which are positive. Many customers say the mattress is comfortable, and some even say it has helped with chronic back and hip pain issues. Buy the Helix Midnight online. Most comfortable for couples Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Price: $

$ Firmness: medium business

medium business Guarantee: still

still Duration of the test: 365 nights Affordable and comfortable, the Nectar foam mattress is also a great option for people who love the cloudy feel of memory foam. Because the foam isolates movement very well, it’s also a solid option for couples looking for an inexpensive yet comfortable option. Critics agree that it keeps the peace by preventing them from feeling their partners move in bed. The memory foam also provides ample support, but some note the feel is too soft for their liking. Others say it’s too firm. Luckily, the 365-night trial means you can tell if it’s too hard, too soft, or just right. Buy Nectar memory foam online. Most comfortable for adjustable beds Avocado Green Mattress Price: $$

$$ Firmness: medium firm (soft firm with pillow top option)

medium firm (soft firm with pillow top option) Guarantee: 25 years

25 years Duration of the test: 1 year Consider this mattress not only for its organic and eco-friendly design, but also because it’s a good choice to pair with an adjustable bed, especially the Avocado adjustable base. The combination of individually wrapped springs and latex foam in the hybrid mattress can provide great support. Thousands of reviewers give the mattress high marks for comfort. People also rave about Avocados’ excellent customer service. A few people note that the mattress tends to sag over time, indicating possible durability issues. Buy green avocado online. Most comfortable firm mattress Shipped by Loom & Leaf Mattresses Price: $$$

$$$ Firmness: relaxed firm or firm

relaxed firm or firm Guarantee: lifetime

lifetime Duration of the test: 365 nights The Loom & Leaf is a good choice when you want to choose between firm or a little firmer. The fairly firm surface may be ideal for stomach and back sleepers, or those who hate a mattress that’s too soft. Although it is made of foam, the brand claims that this mattress regulates temperature reasonably well, making it a good option for people who like foam and sleep warm. Reviewers call the Loom & Leaf comfortable and say it does a good job of isolating motion. People also have great things to say about the brand’s customer service. Buy the Saatva Loom & Leaf online. Most comfortable soft mattress Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Price: $$

$$ Firmness: soft, medium, firm

soft, medium, firm Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Duration of the test: 120 nights If you prefer a softer feel, consider this pattern from Brooklyn Bedding. The Aurora is available in three levels of firmness, including a soft version for those who prefer a plush feel. The combination of foam and plush firmness can provide a hugging feeling of the body. And temperature-regulating foam helps keep sleepers from overheating. People with different sleeping styles also love this mattress, saying it helps them sleep through the night and provides plenty of support. Buy the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid online. Most comfortable mid-firm model DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress Price: $

$ Firmness: medium business

medium business Guarantee: lifetime

lifetime Duration of the test: 365 nights Are you looking for the happy medium between firm and flexible? A medium-firm mattress like the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid might be a good choice. The hybrid model features a combination of individually wrapped coils and gel foam to provide adaptable support. A quilted top adds an extra layer of comfort and keeps the mattress temperature neutral. Reviewers like that the affordable mattress meets their firmness expectations. People also say the mattress has helped them sleep better. Buy the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid online. Most comfortable for hot sleepers Sealy Cocoon Chill Mattress Price: $$

$$ Firmness: medium

medium Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Duration of the test: 100 days Anyone who sleeps hot knows it can completely ruin a good night’s rest. And being drenched in sweat is the opposite of being comfortable. Sealy’s Chill foam mattress is CertiPUR-US certified. It also features a premium knit cover designed to absorb and shed heat, keeping you comfortable as you drift off to sleep. Reviewers love the medium firmness and say the affordable mattress is a good choice for guest bedrooms. A few people note that it’s not the most durable choice, but it offers decent head-to-toe support. Buy the Cocoon Chill mattress online. Most comfortable flip-up mattress posted by Zenhaven Price: $$$

$$$ Firmness: double sided (one plush and one soft firm)

double sided (one plush and one soft firm) Guarantee: Years of life

Years of life Duration of the test: 365 nights Not sure if you like the feel of a soft or firm mattress? You don’t have to compromise! The Zenhaven is a flip-up mattress with a luxurious soft side and a firmer side. Made of natural latex foam, the Zenhaven mattress is a luxury model that offers the best of both worlds. Reviewers say the mattress is incredibly supportive and helped them get a full night’s sleep. Buy the Saatva Zenhaven online. Most comfortable organic Birch by Helix Birch Natural Mattress Price: $$

$$ Firmness: medium business

medium business Guarantee: 25 years

25 years Duration of the test: 100 nights If having a mattress made of organic materials is important to you, consider the Birch Natural model from Helix. The mattress made in the USA is GOTS and Green-guard approved. It contains organic wool and cotton as well as natural latex. The temperature-neutral mattress is breathable and suitable for both warm and cold sleepers. Although reviewers have differing opinions on the firmness, they all seem to like that the mattress is hypoallergenic and organic. Buy the Birch mattress online. Most comfortable for back pain Casper Wave hybrid Price: $$$

$$$ Firmness: medium business

medium business Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Duration of the test: 100 nights Does your mattress not support you enough? You will probably have trouble falling asleep and your back may also suffer. The mattress is CertiPUR-US certified and offers zoned support to help align your spine while you sleep. The Casper Wave Hybrid is one of the more expensive models on this list, but back pain sufferers say it has helped keep pain at bay. One reviewer even claims that he totally got rid of their sleep-related pain. Buy the Casper Wave Hybrid online. Most comfortable hybrid mattress Classic available Price: $$

$$ Firmness: soft plush, deluxe farmhouse, farmhouse

soft plush, deluxe farmhouse, farmhouse Guarantee: lifetime

lifetime Duration of the test: 365 nights A hybrid mattress is a good option if you hate the claustrophobic feeling of memory foam and prefer to avoid elastic spring mattresses. The Saatva Classic mattress features a combination of pocket coils and memory foam to provide comfort and support. Reviewers say the brand’s customer service is top notch and love the comfort of the mattress. Buy the Saatva Classic online.

Mattresses can look incredibly different from each other. And your preferences play a huge role in determining whether a mattress is comfortable or not. While your personal comfort settings may vary, here’s what you might want to consider when shopping for a mattress. Trial period In the process of finding the most comfortable mattress, being able to try it before you buy is crucial. Look for brands that offer a generous trial period and an easy return process. Motion Isolation Motion isolation may be something to keep in mind if you sleep with a partner or pet. Memory foam cushions movement better than a spring mattress. Still, not everyone loves the feel of an all-foam mattress. Hybrids offer a decent middle ground. Firmness This is relatively subjective, so it can be helpful to know what you like before shopping. How is your current mattress? Is it too soft? Too hard? Assessing your existing sleep surface can help point you in the right direction. According to a Report on studies 2015many people find that a medium-firm mattress is the most comfortable and conducive to a good night’s sleep. Temperature control Temperature also plays a crucial role in your comfort. If you are a hot sleeper, look for a mattress with breathable materials. You might also consider hybrid instead of foam, as foam tends to sleep hot, although not all models do.

