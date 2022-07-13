Tax collections plunge in wake of stock market decline

In the first sign of fallout in New York from the decline of the stock market, collections of a key component of income tax fell by a third in June from June 2021, raising doubts over estimates of revenue anchoring city and state budgets.

Estimated payments to the city, which are closely tied to capital gains realized when individuals sell stocks, bonds and other assets, fell 31% in June to $353.9 million from the same months a year earlier, according to the monthly economic report by City Comptroller Brad Lander. It was the lowest total for the month since 2017. (The Comptroller excluded 2020, when tax maturity adjustments made monthly comparisons unreliable.)

Sources say the state will post a similar decline when the state comptroller releases its monthly cash report later this week.

The sharp drop in estimated taxes is one of many signs that the stock market decline is shaking up the city’s crucial financial industry.

Analysts said the city’s big banks and Wall Street firms are expected to report steep second-quarter profit declines, ranging from 50% at Goldman Sachs to more than 20% at JP Morgan Chase. They expect this to result in layoffs later this year on Wall Street, which employs 178,000 people in the city, about 2,000 below the financial sector’s pre-pandemic peak.

Budget pillar

The widely followed Standard & Poors 500 index is down 19% this year, just below the 20% benchmark for a bear market. The NASDAQ composite index, used to track tech stocks, is down just over 27%. Investors do not sell stocks in bear markets or, if they do, realize much lower capital gains.

Capital gains are crucial to state and city budgets. Governor Kathy Hochuls’ budget projected that capital gains for New York State residents would rise in the current fiscal year to more than $200 billion and account for 18% of all income generated in the State, which would be a record.

Capital gains make up a larger share of all income in New York than in any other state, according to an analysis by EJ McMahon of the Empire Center. More than three-quarters of all capital gains are reported by millionaires, who also pay the highest tax rates in New York.

For now, the other components of income tax remain strong and overall personal income receipts in June were 5% higher than a year earlier due to strong wage growth. But those gains are expected to dissipate with slowing economic growth and an expected drop in Wall Street bonuses, according to the report from city comptrollers.

The city’s $101 billion budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 projects personal income taxes will drop by about $1 billion to $15.3 billion, which analysts claim to be conservative. But if the market decline continues or we slide into a recession that stalls or reverses job growth, especially in high-wage sectors, the city’s revenues could underperform, said Ana Champeny, Research Director at the Citizens Budget Commission.

In addition to lower income tax collections, falling stocks and bonds will force both the state and city to increase the amount of money they will be required to contribute to its retirement plans. .

McMahon on Tuesday estimated the cost to the city will be around $4 billion during Mayor Eric Adams’ first four-year term.

The key will be whether the city has enough money set aside to weather the economic turmoil.

The drop signals concern on Wall Street about the economy and inflation, Lander said in a statement. Our city needed to use last year’s tax benefit to save money and prepare for the worst. That’s why I called to add nearly $2 billion in deposits to our latest Rainy Day Fund budget so our city can weather the impending financial storm.

More broadly, Wall Street accounted for 14% of all economic activity in the city, about a quarter of all income on just 5% of jobs, and most importantly, nearly 1 in 5 of all taxes the state collects and 7% of all city tax revenue, according to the annual report industry report of the state controller.