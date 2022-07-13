Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday July 12
People walk past the NYSE in New York.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Futures Slide
Equity Futures fell Tuesday morning, creating a second straight day of losses. Markets are coming off a winning week, but investors are wary as companies start reporting quarterly results that will be hurt by soaring inflation, volatility in energy markets and ongoing supply chain difficulties. ‘supply. “Businesses are squeezed from all sides, they’re squeezed by cost of goods and wages and anything that goes into contributing to our manufacturing goals or services,” Bruce Richards of Marathon Asset Management told ‘Closing Bell’. from CNBC on Monday.
2. A weakened euro
EU officials have said their inflation forecasts will be revised upwards, but they do not yet point to a recession.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The euro is trading near parity with the US dollar, reflecting the sluggish economic situation in the euro zone. The bloc is grappling with inflation as well as an energy shock stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The European Central Bank is in a difficult situation, according to analysts. “You could argue that the ECB was quite late in ending its bond purchases, but also in considering monetary policy tightening,” CIBC Capital Market analyst Jeremy Stretch told Street Signs Europe on Tuesday. from CNBC.
3. PepsiCo improves its sales outlook
Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California.
Mario Anzuoni | Reuters
PepsiCo kicked off earnings season in earnest Tuesday morning by reporting second-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations. The global soda and snacks company also raised its full-year revenue forecast for the second consecutive quarter. But PepsiCo’s earnings outlook has remained the same as businesses in general grapple with higher costs and other factors that eat away at their bottom line. PepsiCo shares were up slightly before the market opened.
4. Gap CEO resigns
Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc.,
Alex Brandon | PA
Gap shares fell in off-market trading after the retailer announced Monday night that CEO Sonia Syngal would step down, effective immediately. Syngal had taken over the role in early 2020, just before Covid was declared a pandemic, effectively shutting down large swaths of the economy. Stores closed and retailers like Gap and its Old Navy chain faced supply chain issues. Gap also said it still expects fiscal second-quarter sales to decline in “the mid-high single-digit range.”
5. Peloton changes gears
A Peloton store in Walnut Creek, California, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Peloton said on Tuesday it would outsource the manufacturing of all of its exercise machines and expand its partnership with Taiwanese company Rexon Industrial. CNBC had reported earlier this year that Peloton would temporarily halt production of its machines as inventories piled up while demand fell. On Tuesday, the company did not disclose what kind of financial impact the moves would have. Peloton had purchased its Precor business for $420 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in the United States.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Sam Meredith, Elliot Smith, Amelia Lucas and Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.
