Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Live Stock Market Updates: Asian Paints, L&T, HUL, BPCL and SBI were among the Nifty’s top gainers, while losers were ONGC, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddys Labs, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank.
Live Market Updates: Indices Open Higher With Nifty Above 16,100; HCL Tech, Mindtree, Delta Corp in brief
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with ITI, Vakrangee, BGR Energy Systems on Wednesday?
Shares in turmoil | HCL Tech, Mindtree, Delta Corp and more in the news
NSE co-location scam: CBI could question journalist in illegal spying case
Government places gold, silver, currency and cigarettes on controlled shipment list
How Sri Lanka fell into crisis
Partygoers spotted in the wild, the race to the corner office intensifies, poachers on the prowl, and more.
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|To change
|% changes
|ntpc
|147.75
|0.65
|0.44
|Sbi
|490.55
|5.60
|1.15
|Indiabulls Hsg
|96.30
|1.45
|1.53
|Nhpc
|33.20
|0.20
|0.61
Will India be a $5 trillion economy by FY27?
Overview of the IPO
|Equity
|Type
|Issue price
|Size of the problem
|Lot size
|Open issue
|Closing the issue
|See profile
|We are an IPO
|ten
|ten
|10000
|13-07
|18-07
|Agni Green View profile
|We are an IPO
|ten
|5.25
|10000
|20-07
|22-07
|Equity
|Issue price
|Registration date
|Ad open
|close ad
|Listing Earnings %
|CPM
|Current Earnings %
|Tours in Sailani
|15
|08-07
|16.01
|16.27
|8.47
|16.20
|8.00
|Pearl Clu Green
|186
|07-07
|210.25
|198.50
|6.72
|201.00
|8.06
|Navnirma by Modi
|180
|07-07
|203.00
|189.70
|5.39
|230.50
|28.06
|Goel food
|72
|28-06
|86.25
|78.75
|9.38
|70.30
|-2.36
|Scheme
|Fund category
|information
|Purchase order
|Opening date
|Closing Date
|No NFO details available.
|Equity
|Type
|Issue price
|Size of the problem
|Lot size
|Subscription
|Open issue
|Closing the issue
KCK Ind View profile
|We are an IPO
|30
|4.5
|0
|27-06
|30-06
Sailani Tours View profile
|We are an IPO
|15
|1.9
|0
|27-06
|30-06
Veerkrupa Jewel View profile
|We are an IPO
|27
|8.1
|0
|29-06
|05-07
Jayant Infra View profile
|We are an IPO
|67
|6.19
|0
|30-06
|05-07
Tax and investment expert,
July 14 – 2:00 p.m.
How are SIP, SWP and STP taxed?
Tax and investment expert
July 14 – 2:00 p.m.
How are SIP, SWP and STP taxed?
Securities transaction
|Company
|Report
|VF
|Ex-rights
|Rights details not present at this time.
|Company Name
|Last prize
|To change
|Market capitalization
|Net sales
|net profit
|Assets
