When will the invisible and faceless Yogi of the National Stock Exchange be identified?

The SEBI report claimed that as of August 2015, Subramanian was attending all NSE board meetings. In June 2016, he was granted permission to set up a subsidiary of NSE to establish a stock exchange at the International Financial Services Center of Prime Minister Narendra Modis GIFT City’s pet project which is being implemented with great fanfare. Soon all functional heads were reporting to Subramanian, who was renamed Group Operations Director and Advisor to the Managing Director and CEO. The investigation argues that several senior people at the stock exchange, including Ravi Narain’s predecessor Ramkrishna, were aware of this mysterious Yogi or Baba and his communications with the NSE boss. Narain served as Managing Director of the exchange from April 1994 to March 2013. Later he became Vice Chairman of NSE and remained in that position until June 2017. They made a conscious decision not to report the affair at Sebi and (chosen to) keep the affair secret. The market regulator fined Rs. 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs. 2 crore each on NSE, Ravi Narain and Subramanian, and Rs. 6 lakh on VR Narasimhan. Is it too little too late? Professor Gourav Vallabh, spokesperson for the Congress, asked the following questions about the simmering controversy: What was SEBI doing as of 2016 on the shenanigans of Chitra Ramkrishnas when outrageous facts were first reported? Why has the case not been transferred to CBI, SFIO, ED and IT for investigation in the past six years? Since 2015 when an algorithm co-location and trading scam was reported to NSE, what action has the Treasury and SEBI taken against NSE? Why did Sebi ask NSE to undertake a forensic audit instead of carrying out the investigation itself? Why can’t the IP address of this unidentified fraud be traced and disclosed? Vallabh, while speaking to the media, claimed that he had details of people who had bought NSE shares over the past seven years. The share value, he claimed, would rise significantly the day NSE released a public offering. The spartan details of the SEBI investigation report raise more questions than answers. And since neither the Prime Minister nor the Minister of Finance wants to speak on the issue, shouldn’t the regulator propose a white paper? (This article first appeared in the National Herald on Sunday)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/india/when-will-the-invisible-and-faceless-yogi-at-the-national-stock-exchange-be-identified The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos