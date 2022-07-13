Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete its $44 billion acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO >> Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday in an attempt to force him to complete its $44 billion takeover of the social media company by accusing him of “strange” actions and “wrongdoing.” faith” that caused the platform irreparable harm and “wreaked havoc” on its share price.

In April, Musk pledged to pay $54.20 per share for Twitter, which agreed to those terms after overturning its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal battle since the billionaire said on Friday he was walking away from his deal to buy the company.

Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a scathing accusation: “Musk is refusing to honor his obligations to Twitter and its shareholders because the agreement he signed no longer serves his personal interests.

“Having staged a public spectacle to put Twitter on the line, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he – unlike all other parties subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change of opinion, throw the company, disrupt its operations, destroy shareholder value and walk away,” the suit said.

Twitter filed its suit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which frequently hears business disputes between the many companies, including Twitter, incorporated there.

As part of the April deal, Musk and Twitter had agreed to pay each other a $1 billion severance fee if either was responsible for the deal falling through. The company could have pushed Musk to pay the hefty fee, but is going further than that, trying to force him to complete the full $44 billion purchase approved by the company’s board.

“Oh the irony lol,” Musk tweeted after Twitter filed a lawsuit, with no explanation.

The arguments and evidence presented by Twitter are compelling and likely to get a receptive ear in the Delaware court, which doesn’t look favorably on sophisticated buyers with highly paid legal advisers who back out of deals, Brian Quinn said. , professor of law at Boston College.

“They make a very strong argument that it’s just buyer’s remorse,” Quinn said. “You have to eat your mistakes in the Delaware Chancery court. This is going to work very favorably for Twitter.

Musk alleged on Friday that Twitter failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service. Twitter said last month that it was making available to Musk a “fire hose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

The company has said for years in regulatory filings that it believes about 5% of accounts on the platform are fake. Musk also alleges that Twitter breached the acquisition agreement by firing two senior executives and laying off a third of its talent acquisition team.

The Twitter lawsuit repeatedly underscores Musk’s intention to launch a Twitter competitor — an alternative option he has sometimes publicly and sometimes privately aired to Twitter executives and board members. While the company said it cooperated in providing the data it requested on fake “spam bot” accounts, the lawsuit suggests that Twitter was concerned that disclosing too much “highly sensitive information sensitive” could expose the company to competitive harm if shared.

The biggest surprise for Quinn has been the amount of evidence Twitter has — for example, communications with Musk about whether to retain or fire employees, as well as the billionaire’s own public tweets — to dismiss his arguments for of withdrawal.

“They’re collecting a lot of tweets from Musk to hoist him on his own firecracker,” he said.

In a joint press release announcing the acquisition deal, Musk pledged to “unlock” the social media company’s potential by easing speech restrictions and weeding out fake accounts. One of his more interesting promises was to let former President Donald Trump back on the platform. Musk argued that Trump’s Twitter ban following the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol uprising was “morally wrong” and “senseless in the extreme.”

But his confidence did not last long. Shares of Tesla – Musk’s main source of wealth – fell amid a stock market sell-off in May, and Musk soon seemed less enthusiastic about owning Twitter.

“For Musk, the best-case scenario is that he pays the billion-dollar break fee, but that seems very unlikely,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives. “The irony is that Twitter, as a trustee, is clearly trying to enforce a deal that Musk doesn’t want to make. It’s like buying a house you don’t want.

Twitter’s lawsuit calls Musk’s tactic a “model of hypocrisy,” noting that he emphasized his intention to make Twitter private in order to rid it of spam accounts. Once the market declined, Twitter said: “Musk changed his narrative, suddenly demanding ‘verification’ that spam was not a serious issue on Twitter’s platform, and asserting a burning need to do proof of “diligence” which he had expressly waived.”

Similarly, the company accuses Musk of acting in bad faith, accusing him of requesting information about the company in order to accuse Twitter of providing “misrepresentations” about its business to regulators and investors.

Musk “has been acting against this deal since the market began to turn and has repeatedly violated the merger agreement in the process,” the suit charged. “He purported to suspend the agreement pending satisfaction of imaginary conditions, breached his obligations of fundraising efforts in the process, breached his obligations to reasonably process consent requests and provide information on the status of the financing, violated its non-disparagement obligation, misused confidential information, and otherwise failed to use reasonable efforts to complete the acquisition.