From Bihar to London: How Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal became the first Indian to list a company on the London Stock Exchange

Mining tycoon Anil Agarwal took to Twitter to tell how he became the first Indian to list his company Vedanta on the London Stock Exchange in 2003. Agarwal said he decided to move to London almost “from day to day”.

Most of you know me as the first Indian to list his company on the London Stock Exchange in 2003 and this is how it started Read below for the full story,” Anil Agarwal tweeted.

“Global companies were listed on the LSE and I wanted to be one of them. In fact, I dreamed of being the biggest, so I decided to move to London,” he said .

Calling his wife his biggest support system, he recalled how she went to school with their daughter Priyas and asked for a six-month leave due to her confidence to be back by then.

“She always made it all right without a doubt, always my biggest support system. I didn’t pack much but I managed to take my mother’s parathas and shawl from the babujis as a symbol of their blessings,” said said Agarwal.

Agarwal, who is a first-generation entrepreneur from a small village in Bihar and now based in London, recalled his experience after landing at London’s Heathrow Airport. “It was like a different world, foreigners with different accents, cold rainy weather, tall white buildings. I remembered everyone who said to me – choti chidiya said aasmano me nahi uda karti. I got scared after a long time,” Agarwal wrote.

“I didn’t have much when I arrived in London, but I had one thing the belief and blessings of my margdarshak – my parents, so there I was, enjoying this new journey of life with my wife and my children by my side.”

Anil Agarwal, during an interaction with students from Oxford Union in London last month, inspired them to dream big by sharing important lessons from his entrepreneurial journey.

“My journey from a small village in Bihar to the London Stock Exchange was filled with many learnings, a lot of hard work and self-confidence. My advice to students was simple: be fearless (for luck smiles on the brave ), be humble (because growth happens when you look within) and be flexible (because there is no substitute for hard work). The fusion of youth and technology will lead the world to a new order” , he said.

