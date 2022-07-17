The stock market should move sideways





The stock market will likely trade sideways this week due to the lack of incentive to accumulate stocks. Analysts expect trading volume to remain weak as investors remain wary of the overall development of the economy. The market may be ripe for a technical rebound from its recent decline, but analysts said investors will be quick to cash in on the gains. Meanwhile, First Metro Investments Corp. head of research Cristina Ulang still expects the Philippines stock index to hit 7,100 points by the end of the year, fueled by an attractive valuation and positive investor sentiment. Ulang said the new government’s declaration to pursue political reforms, economic expansion, infrastructure deployment and market-friendly measures were among the factors that would drive the market higher in the second half of the year. She said higher-than-expected inflation and domestic interest rates, an escalating Russian-Ukrainian war and other geopolitical events were among the risks that could affect market sentiment. Last week, the PSEi closed at 6,195.26, down 2.6% from the level of previous weeks, while the broader all-stock index fell 1.9% to 3,345. .73. Four of the sector indices ended in the red, led by holding companies, which fell 4.7%; the property that sank 4.3%; mining and oil, which fell by 2.9%; and services, which fell by 2.7%. The industrial index rose 0.6% while financials edged up 0.04%. Foreign investors were net sellers of 2.58 billion pesos, while the average daily value traded remained stable at 4.8 billion pesos. The best weekly prices were Monde Nissin Corp., which climbed 8.1% to 14.10P, Emperador Inc., which rose 6.5%, to 18.40P, and Manila Electric Co., which increased by 3.7%, to 363 P. The biggest weekly losers were Ayala Land Inc., which fell 13% to P22.55, Puregold Price Club Inc., which fell 10.6% to P29, and Ayala Corp., which fell 10%. .5% at 575P. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks soared on Friday after retail sales data showed U.S. consumers continue to spend more in the latest signal of the economy’s resilience despite high inflation and rising rates. rising interest. Citigroup’s better-than-expected results also helped temper concerns about what to expect for investors as more companies report their second-quarter results. The euro has held above $1.00, after falling below parity this week on fears that Russia will cut gas supplies to Europe in retaliation for war sanctions on Ukraine . Oil prices rebounded after tumbling on Thursday on recession fears. Wall Street pushed higher on the back of a better-than-expected 1.0% rise in retail sales in June. Although not adjusted for inflation, sales still rose 0.7% even when gasoline was removed from the calculation, according to Commerce Department data. This could be good news for US GDP, suggesting that the economy may well avoid a contraction (in the second quarter), and therefore a technical recession, said analyst Michael Hewson of CMC Markets. With AFP Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

