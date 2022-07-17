Giant Fund sold AMD, Walmart and Verizon Stock. He bought AT&T.

Text size





The Alaska Department of Revenue, which collects and invests the state’s public funds, recently made big changes to some of its biggest stock investments.

The agency reduced its positions in the chipmaker

Advanced micro-systems



(teleprinter:

AMD



), retail giant

walmart



(WMT) and wireless carrier

Verizon Communications



(VZ), and bought back shares of

AT&T



(T) in the second trimester. The ministry disclosed stock market transactions, among other things, in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Department of Revenue did not respond to a request for comment. As of June 30, it managed $8.1 billion securities traded in the United States.

The agency sold 83,108 AMD shares to end the second quarter with 389,055 shares. AMD stock fell 47% in the first half of the year, compared to a 21% decline in

S&P 500 Index

.

Shares have risen 6.1% so far in the third quarter, while the index has climbed 2.1%.

Rising Treasury yields and planned interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve hammered AMD stock as well as the rest of the tech sector early this year. AMD’s first quarter was strong. Although stocks have been in the red year-to-date, Wall Street remains bullish on AMD’s outlook, and at least one analyst says the chip stock is the one to own in a recession.

Walmart had a mixed performance during the last recession, but one retail analyst picked the stock in the current environment because of the company’s reputation for value. In June, Walmart unveiled a stake in artificial intelligence company Symbiotic (SYM). Walmart and other major retailers are stuck with excess inventory now that buyers have changed their behavior. Furniture, clothing and workout gear in high demand at the height of the pandemic is now piling up.

Walmart stock has fallen 16% in the first half of the year and so far in the third quarter it has risen 6.2%. The Alaska Department of Revenue sold 72,999 Walmart shares at the end of June with 262,208 shares.

The agency sold 273,945 Verizon shares in the second quarter to reduce its investment to 861,319 shares. Verizon stock has largely outperformed the broader market by simply keeping losses to a minimum. Stocks have slipped 2.2% in the first half of the year, and so far in the third quarter they are down 1%.

warren buffett

Berkshire Hathaway



(

BRKB



) revealed in May that it had reduced its stake in Verizon. On June 20, Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson cut Verizons’ target price to $58 from $60, lowered estimates and kept a neutral rating. Verizon certainly appears to be hurt by increased competition in consumer wireless, likely seeing a drop in customer numbers despite aggressive promotions, as the industry continues to grow almost as strongly as the overheated levels of 2Q21, Mitchelson wrote. in a report.

Mitchelson also rates AT&T shares at Neutral, with a price target of $21. AT&T shares rose 12.8% in the first half, adjusted for its April spin-off from

Warner Media

.

So far in the third quarter, AT&T stock is down 2%.

AT&T increased prices old wireless plans in June, and CFO Pascal Desroches recently suggested the company could raise rates again.

The Alaska Department of Revenue purchased an additional 597,735 AT&T shares to end the second quarter with 1.84 million shares.

Inside Scoop is a regular Barrons column covering the stock trading of corporate executives and board members, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other public figures. Because of their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock trades to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory groups.

