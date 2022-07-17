Business
Build Your Family’s Generational Wealth With These 3 High Yielding Stocks
Over the past 50 years, stocks that pay dividends have, as a class, outperformed stocks that don’t. The best total returns for investors came from companies that had higher payout ratios (and therefore, higher dividend yields), and also steadily increased their payouts over time.
So, for investors hoping to create a generational wealth, high-yielding dividend growth stocks are among the best options. Three such stocks that our contributors believe will produce excellent returns in the years to come are The Southern Company (SO 0.65%), Brookfield Power (BEPC 0.76%) (BEP 1.30%)and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP 0.88%).
Buy this utility and reinvest the dividends
Reuben Gregg Brewer (The Southern Company): Investors often pay too much attention to price appreciation when evaluating investments. But over time, dividends have accounted for about a third of total returns in the broader market. And dividends also bring stability, giving you something to watch other than stock prices when the market is boiling. So why not buy shares of a company that has kept its dividend stable or increased it annually for more than 75 consecutive years?
The Southern Company, one of the largest electric and natural gas utilities in the United States, currently offers a yield of around 3.8%. While it’s not huge, it’s way above the yield that the S&P500 Index yields and is significantly better than the average utility yield of 2.7%, based on the Vanguard Utilities Index ETFas agent. And then there’s that amazing dividend sequence that you can build on by letting the dividends automatically reinvest and accumulate over time.
The only major downside to this title is that The Southern Company is currently building a pair of nuclear power plants that are delayed and over budget. However, they are now expected to be completed by the end of next year. Once online, this headwind will turn into a tailwind as the utility can include two reliable baseload power sources that emit zero carbon. This fits perfectly with the current environmental zeitgeist and should position the company and its shareholders well for future dividend growth.
An unprecedented opportunity
Matt DiLallo(Brookfield Renewable): Humanity must drastically reduce its carbon emissions to avoid the worst potential impacts of climate change. According to one estimate, fully decarbonizing the global economy will require investments of more than $150 trillion over the next 30 years. This offers unprecedented business opportunities for companies focused on decarbonization.
One of the early leaders to capitalize on the decarbonization megatrend is Brookfield Renewable. It operates a globally diversified portfolio of renewable energy operations. It currently has 21 gigawatts (GW) of clean power generation capacity, enough to supply the City of London with emission-free energy. Meanwhile, it still has 69 GW of renewable energy assets under development, which will prevent carbon emissions equivalent to those of New York City.
Brookfield estimates that its development projects will help increase its cash flow per share by 3% to 5% per year. Add to that inflation-induced annual rate increases on its current power contracts and its ability to secure higher power rates when its existing agreements expire, and Brookfield expects to be able to increase by organically its cash flow per share from 6% to 11% per year. This will easily support the company’s plan to increase its dividend by 5% to 9% per year. On top of that, Brookfield sees the potential to add up to an additional 9% to its bottom line each year by making acquisitions.
That’s up to 20% annual growth on top of an ever-increasing dividend that, at the current share price, yields 3.6%. This is the type of total return profile that can produce lasting wealth.
A stock with strong growth potential
Neha Call (NextEra Energy Partners): Companies that pay regular, generous, and growing dividends can reward long-term shareholders generously, especially if their management teams prioritize shareholder returns. NextEra Energy Partners is one such company.
Investors who bought shares of NextEra Energy Partners when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 and held them have seen those shares more than double in value since then. And those who have reinvested their dividends throughout have earned significantly more, as the company has increased its dividend every quarter since 2014. Its annualized dividends rose nearly 300% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Although past performance is not a guarantee of future results, investors who buy and hold shares of NextEra Energy Partners and reinvest their dividends are likely to make money over the long term. There are two reasons for this.
The first is the growth potential of the company’s activities. NextEra Energy Partners has one of the largest clean energy portfolios in the world, with a focus on wind and solar power. To grow, the company can acquire assets from its sponsor, NextEra Energy (BORN -1.77%), or other third parties. As countries around the world strive to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, the opportunities are enormous. And NextEra Energy is already the world’s largest producer of wind and solar power.
Second, since these are assets under contract, NextEra Energy Partners can expect to generate steady cash flow and pay generous dividends. Right now, it’s aiming to increase its payouts by 12% to 15% per year through 2025, and I strongly expect that trend to continue beyond that. All of this, combined with its already high yield – at the current share price, around 3.8% – makes NextEra Energy Partners the kind of stock that could help you create a lasting legacy for your family.
Matthew DiLallo has positions at Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. Neha Call has no position in the stocks mentioned. Reuben Gregg Brewer held positions in the Compagnie du Sud. The Motley Fool fills positions and recommends Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc. and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/07/17/build-your-familys-generational-wealth-with-these/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran wants courts open now for ‘rigging’ in partial polls July 17, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez was rejected by an Argentinian clothing designer July 17, 2022
- Meghan Markle ‘Hollywood royals’ on romance with Prince Harry July 17, 2022
- Watch: Zimbabwe’s Unique Bat-Tapping Celebration After T20 WC Qualifying | Cricket July 17, 2022
- Democratic Senate candidates smash fundraising records as Donald Trump’s cash flow slows July 17, 2022