Stock Market Outlook: Q1 Earnings, Rupee, Monsoon Session Among Key Factors That Could Guide Markets This Week





National benchmarks traded dismal over the week amid a record rupee, a mixed set of quarterly earnings and fears the US Fed is set to aggressively hike policy rates after inflation higher than expected. The BSE Sensex 30-pack gained 721.06 points or 1.32% to 53,760.78 during the week ended July 15, 2022, and the Nifty slipped 171.40 or 1.06% to 16,049 ,20. Markets extended losses after a private report lowered India’s gross domestic product growth projection for 2023 by 70 basis points from 5.4% to 4.7%, citing headwinds to economic recovery. TCS’s June quarter numbers missed margin, earnings and dollar revenue growth, though management commentary suggested FY23 demand visibility remains intact. A few analysts cut FY23 and FY24 earnings estimates for TCS by 1-4% and suggested a price target for the stock in a wide range of Rs 3,200-5,000. The Indian rupee has fallen for five straight days and hit a new high of 79.96 against the US dollar on Friday as investors opted to stay away from riskier assets.

“ Back to recommendation stories



“Rupee depreciation is in line with all emerging market currencies. currencies, at Broking Ltd. In the week ahead, investors would first react to results from , , Nelco, , , , , , , , L&T Finance Holdings, CEAT, , Wipro, , Cyient, PVR, , , among others. The monsoon session of Parliament will start on July 18, 2022 and will continue until August 12, 2022 and will also attract the attention of traders. Apart from important bills and discussions, this session is of great significance as the election of President of India and Vice President of India will take place during the session. On the economic front, traders will be watching the Consumer Price Index data which is expected to be announced on July 20. Traders will also keep an eye on the foreign exchange reserves which are expected to be released on July 22. Foreign exchange reserves in India decreased to $588.31 billion on July 1 from $593.32 billion the previous week. As fears of rising inflation and recession weigh on the global economy, India’s benchmarks are likely to remain uncertain in the near term. Against this backdrop, investors should watch the currency market closely as USD/INR hit a new all-time low, said Apurva Sheth, head of market insights at Samco Securities. Vinod Nair, head of research at said volatility reappeared and investors focused on the Fed’s policy ahead amid rising US inflation. “Falling crude prices and reduced FII sales added optimism in the domestic market while dismal IT results, rupee depreciation and global recession fears restrain an upside important,” he added. “Nifty sits near the 100% extension of the previous move. Additionally, we have a 78.6% retracement of the previous dip at 16450 and this comes with the placement of Ichimoku’s Span A hurdle So, for the week ahead, we don’t expect a one-sided market move and we remain cautious,” said Mehul Kothari – AVP, Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. “A move above 16275 could help the index move towards 16450, but we need to check whether the index is holding or not. We advise traders to continue taking short-term profits at higher levels On the downside, 15850 would be an important support for the near term and a break of it could bring nervousness back to our markets,” he added. The 16,000 mark is not only crucial from an emotional or psychological point of view. This is also a very crucial support level as it is Nifty’s 50-day DMA (daily moving average). The long-term and medium-term outlook for the market would be positive until it is above 16,000. A break below that level would give bearish signals, Kranthi Bathini of WealthMills Securities told ETMarkets. (Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/q1-earnings-rupee-monsoon-session-among-key-factors-that-may-guide-markets-this-week/articleshow/92930753.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos