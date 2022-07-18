Business
Zai Lab announces the inclusion of its common shares in two
- The inclusion of Zai Lab shares in Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect is effective today
- Zai Lab is listed on the Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its shares have been included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect since June 2022
- Zai Labs’ inclusion in two Stock Connect programs provides an additional opportunity for investors in mainland China to invest in the company
SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 17. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative, patient-focused global biopharmaceutical company, announced effective today that its common stock traded on the of Hong Kong Limited (the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) are now included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program. Similarly, ordinary shares of Zai Labs traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have been included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program since June 2022, when the company’s dual primary listing on Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has become effective. Both Stock Connect programs are expected to increase access for eligible investors in mainland China to Zai Lab and its stocks.
The inclusion of our shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs expands our shareholder base in global markets and enables the continued acceleration of our growth and important work of discovery, development and commercialization of drugs in areas that patients need most, said Billy Cho, chief financial officer of Zai Lab.
About the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect
The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect provides a two-way trading link between the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Stock Connect allows qualified investors from mainland China to access eligible Hong Kong (Southbound) stocks as well as Hong Kong and overseas investors to trade in eligible A-shares (Northbound) subject to certain limitations daily trading.
About the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect provides investors with market access between Mainland China and Hong Kong through established connections between the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which allow investors in Mainland China and Hong Kong to trade eligible shares listed on other markets through their local securities firms or brokers.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States, focused on delivering transformative medicines for the oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases and neurological disorders. patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our skills and resources to positively impact human health around the world.
For more information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratoire.comor follow us on www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.
Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the voluntary conversion of Zai Labs into a dual main listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and its effective date, and the effects of such voluntary conversion. on the society. investor and shareholder base and on the trading volume, liquidity and profile of the Company’s securities, including the anticipated effects of the Company’s participation in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong programs StockConnect. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as aim, anticipate, believe, may, estimate, expect, forecast, objective, intend, may, plan, possible, potential, will, would and others. similar expressions. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including, but not limited to (1) our ability to successfully market and generate revenue from our approved products, (2) our ability to obtain financing for our operations and commercial initiatives, (3) the results of our clinical and preclinical development of our product candidates, (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the competent regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of our product candidates, (5) the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business and general economic, regulatory and political conditions, (6) risks associated with conducting business in China and (7) other factors identified in our most recent annual and quarterly reports and other reports we have filed with from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and assumptions to change, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be taken to represent our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Our filings with the SEC are available on our website at www.zailaboratory.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations: Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
[email protected]
Media: Danielle Halstrom / Christine Drury / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (215) 280-3898 / +1 (317) 385-9227 / +86 185 0015 5011
[email protected]/ [email protected] /[email protected]
Source: Zai Lab Limited
