Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – Ashish Kumar Chauhan to head the National Stock Exchange

Posted on 18.07.22, 00:55 The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has authorized the appointment of Ashish Kumar Chauhan as Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE). Currently, Chauhan is the MD and CEO of ESB. He is likely to be nominated for a five-year term at the rival stock exchange. Chauhan will take over the reins of NSE from Vikram Limaye, whose five-year term ended on Saturday. Limaye hasn’t requested an extension from NSE despite being eligible to continue in the top job. An IIT and IIM technocrat, Chauhan was one of the founders of NSE. He is considered the father of modern financial derivatives in India due to his work in the field between 1993 and 2000. He is also the creator of the Nifty Index and was responsible for setting up the first screen trading. Beginning his career as a banker at IDBI, Chauhan has worked at BSE since 2009, which has seen him become the fastest exchange in the world with a response time of six microseconds. In a statement, NSE confirmed that Sebi had approved Chauhans’ appointment. In the meantime, an internal executive committee consisting of Yatrik Vin, Group Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Affairs, Priya Subbaraman, Chief Regulatory Officer, Somasundaram KS, Chief Enterprise Risk and Information Security Officer and Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Director of Technology and Operations has been constituted for the purpose of managing the affairs of the exchange. The appointment comes at a crucial time for the exchange, which is facing regulatory investigations over governance failures as well as a scam related to its colocation facility. The roommate case led to the ousting and subsequent arrest of its former managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. The country’s largest stock exchange previously invited applications for a new CEO. Listing the eligibility criteria, the NSE notice stated that the candidate must have a track record of strengthening corporate governance, enterprise risk management and compliance management framework. Candidates must have at least 25 years of experience in the financial markets and at least five years at the management level.

