A first-rate index brings up the rear





The Dhaka Stock Exchange’s premier index lags the broader index as most investors prefer to bet on low-priced stocks and are driven by rumors instead of making firm decisions. investing by looking at company fundamentals. A blue-chip refers to an established, stable and well-recognized company. Blue chip stocks are considered relatively safer investments with a proven track record of success and steady growth. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. But on the DSE, the blue-chip stock index, DS-30, rose 9.38% between Jan. 1 and July 12, while the DSEX, the benchmark, jumped around 12%. The premier index includes 30 companies such as Grameenphone, Square Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Company, BSRM, Brac Bank and Eastern Bank Ltd. Companies are selected based on several criteria, such as paid-in capital, contribution to market capitalization, liquidity and profitability. Almost all stocks are top performers. The DSEX contains 307 companies, which also include poorly performing stocks. The DS-30 does not represent all blue-chip stocks at the moment, however, some outperforming companies have been left out as only 30 stocks are allowed in the group, an asset manager said. But despite lower earnings and dividends, some companies made the list because of high paid-up capital and liquidity, he said. Nonetheless, the DS-30 represents blue chip stocks and the index is expected to lead the market. “But we see the DS-30 falling behind the benchmark,” the asset manager said. Investor behavior has caused the DS-30 to perform poorly since most traders make an investment for a short time and are driven by rumours. Thus, they barely tackle blue chip stocks, analysts say. Only institutions invest over a longer period and inject money into the blue chips. However, their participation is lower than that of general investors. “People want to invest in low-priced stocks in the hope that stocks will jump in a short period of time,” said Professor Mohammad Musa, a stock analyst and board member at United International University. “Many investors want a fast move in a stock, so they want to invest their money in companies based on rumor and manipulation.” By comparison, the base value of blue chip stocks is comparatively higher and relatively difficult to manipulate, he said. The market capitalization of the DSE increased by 16.43% between January 1 and July 12. The market capitalization of blue chip stocks rose 12.8%, according to analysis by UCB Asset Management Company. “Our blue chip stocks are undervalued because people like to invest in speculative stocks,” said Md Saifuddin, managing director of IDLC Securities. “Local investors are driven by emotion, so the blue chip index is lagging,” he said. He said analytics-based investors invest in blue chip stocks. “Blue chip stocks are relatively less volatile and react slowly to market movement. This proves that blue chip stocks are safer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/business/economy/stock/news/blue-chip-index-brings-the-rear-2130506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos