Trade Setup for Monday, July 18, 2022: Key Things to Know Before the Market Opening Bell Today

The India VIX volatility index lost 4% on Friday and ended at 17.60. However, on a weekly basis, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended up losing 1.06% and 1.32% respectively. The dollar index hit a 20-year high at 109.30 and fears of a recession after US inflation hit a 41-year high continued to put pressure on stock markets of the whole world.

Global market signals

On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow Jones posted a solid gain of 2.15% while the Nasdaq, a tech heavyweight, jumped 1.79%. The S&P 500 rose 1.92% while the Small Cap 2000 jumped 1.94%. Stock prices were mixed in Asian markets on Friday after China reported its economy contracted 2.6% last quarter as virus shutdowns kept businesses shuttered and people at home. European stocks rallied on Friday after two Fed officials signaled support for a second straight 75 basis point rate hike at the U.S. Fed meeting later this month, easing some fears of a an increase of 100 basis points.

Asian markets morning signals

In Monday’s morning session, the Japanese Nikkei is up 0.54%, Hong King’s Hang Seng is down 2.19% while China’s Shanghai is up 0.22%.

FII DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (IFIs) sold 1649.36 crores of shares, as domestic institutional investors (DII) bought net 1059.46 crore shares on July 15, according to preliminary data available on the NSE.

SGX Nifty Technical Outlook

In Monday’s morning session, SGX Nifty quotes 161 points higher at 16,201 levels.

The general trend on SGX Nifty today is sideways positive. The small range of SGX Nifty is between 16,000 and 16,380 while the larger range is between 15,800 and 16,550 levels,” said Anuj Gupta, Vice President of Research at IIFL Securities.

Nifty 50 Technical Outlook

“Throughout the week, we don’t expect a one-sided move in the market and we remain cautious. A move above 16275 could help the index move towards 16450, but we need to check if the index is holding or No. We would like to advise traders to continue booking short-term profits at higher levels. On the downside, 15850 would be important short-term support and a breach of it could bring jitters back to our markets,” said Mehul Kothari, AVP Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

On important levels when it comes to Nifty today, Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said: “Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 15,930 while it has strong basic support placed at 15,850 The 50-stock index faces immediate resistance at 16,150 while 16,250 is a major hurdle for the index.”

Bank Nifty Technical Outlook

“High-risk traders can assume a small Bank Nifty range between 34,300 and 35,000 while a larger Bank Nifty range is between 34,000 and 35,300 levels,” said Sumeet Bagadia, executive director of Choice. Broking.

Chinmay Barve, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at Profitmart Securities, said: “The important levels, which will act as crucial support for the Nifty Bank Index, are placed in a price zone of 34,200 to 34 300 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at the 35,000 and 35,250 levels.”

Smart call data

“Maximum total open interest on calls was observed at 16200, 16300 and 16400 strikes with total open interest of 68291, 61028 and 66182 contracts respectively. Call settlement was observed at 15,900 and 16,000 strikes , which resulted in the loss of 7,751 and 3,096 contracts respectively,” said Chinmay Barve of Profitmart Securities.

Smart Put Data

According to data presented by nseindia.com at 3:30 p.m. on July 15, the maximum total open interest to sell was seen at 16,000, 15,900 and 15,800 strikes with total open interest of 88,084, 81,834 and 70 607 contracts respectively. The addition of maximum sell open interest was seen at 15800, 15900 and 16000 strikes, which added 35355, 43168 and 51268 contracts respectively. No major unwinding of the put was seen in strikes ranging from 15700 to 16300.

Nifty Bank call option data

“Maximum total open interest on calls was observed at 34,800, 35,000 and 35,500 strikes with total open interest of 39,101, 72,375 and 60,669 contracts respectively. No major outcome of the call n was observed in strikes ranging from 34,500 to 35,500 strikes,” said Chinmay Barve.

Nifty Bank Put Option Data

According to data presented by nseindia.com at 3:30 p.m. on July 15, the maximum total open interest to sell was observed at 34,500 and 34,000 strikes with total open interest of 54,338 and 43,460 contracts respectively. Adding maximum put open interest was seen at 34,500 and 34,000 strikes, which added 32,152 and 18,022 contracts respectively. The unwinding of puts was observed at 35,200 and 35,500 strikes, resulting in the loss of 310 and 202 contracts respectively.

Stocks in F&O ban on July 18, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added shares of Delta Corp to its F&O banned list for the trading date of July 18, 2022. Black-listed stocks in the F&O segment include companies in which the stock has topped 95% of the market-wide position limit. .

U.S. Bond Yield Data

The US 10-year bond yield is down 0.38% at 2.919 while the US 30-year bond yield is down 0.13% at 3.090.

Board meetings scheduled for July 18, 2022

1]Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited – Dividend;

2]Rane Engine Valve Limited – Financial results;

3]Bank of Maharashtra – Financial Results;

4]Parag Milk Foods Limited – Fundraising/Other Business Matters;

5]Onward Technologies Limited – Financial results;

6]Metropolis Healthcare Limited – Other Business Matters;

8]NELCO Limited – Financial results;

9]IndusInd Bank Limited – Fundraising/Other Business Matters;

10]HeidelbergCement India Limited – Financial Results;

11]Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited – Financial Results; and

12]Alok Industries Limited – Financial Results.

Main corporate actions of July 18, 2022

1]Blue Dart Express Limited – Annual General Meeting/Dividend – 35 per share;

2]Adani Green Energy Limited – Annual General Meeting;

3]Adani Power Limited – Annual General Meeting;

4]Shoppers Stop Limited – Annual General Meeting;

5]Chemcon Specialty Chemicals Limited – Annual General Meeting;

6]GOCL Corporation Limited – Annual General Meeting/Dividend – 3 per share;

7]Laxmi Organic Industries Limited – Dividend – 0.70 per share; and

8]Adani Transmission Limited – Annual General Meeting.

