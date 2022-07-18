Asian stocks gain on strong consumer sentiment data





BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were up in Asia on Monday after Wall Street capped a week of losses with a broad rally for stocks on Friday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 1% to 20,507.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,251.54. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 1.4% to 2,363.36. Australia’s S&P/ASX 500 added 0.5% to 6,637.50.

New Zealand stocks edged higher even after the government announced inflation hit a 32-year high of 7.3% in the April-June quarter. It was 6.9% in the previous quarter. On Sunday, the New Zealand government announced that it would extend until January a program to reduce fuel taxes and public transport costs. We recognize that these are difficult times for New Zealanders and that the rising cost of living is making it difficult for many,” said Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. US futures rose slightly as oil prices fell less than $1. Strong corporate earnings and an encouraging consumer sentiment report helped push stocks higher on Friday, but Wall Street benchmarks still ended the week lower.

A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that inflation expectations remained stable or improved, as did general consumer sentiment. This was good news after reports that showed consumer prices remained extremely high in June, as well as wholesale prices for businesses. The report also bodes well for investors looking for signs that the Federal Reserve may eventually ease its aggressive inflation-fighting policy.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9% to 3,863.16. ending a five game losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% to 31,288.26 and the Nasdaq gained 1.8% to 11,452.42. Smaller company stocks outperformed the broader market, pushing the Russell 2000 Index up 2.2% to 1,744.37. Inflation and its impact on businesses and consumers remains a key target for Wall Street. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to curb rising inflation. The Fed has already raised rates three times this year. In other trading, the benchmark U.S. crude lost 81 cents to $96.78 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the standard for international trade, fell 40 cents to $100.76 a barrel. The US dollar slipped to 138.12 Japanese yen from 138.98 yen. The euro fell from $1.0080 to $1.0111.

