Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 500, Nifty Surpasses 16,200 Amid a Rally in IT Stocks; all sectors are trading higher; broader markets outperform
The inability to close below 15900 last week, despite some intraday alerts, helped adjust to the ongoing pattern as a widening wedge, encouraging us to look for 16800 as a near-term target in an upbeat scenario. , said an analyst.
The Nifty IT index, down more than 30% this year, gained 1.7% in early trading. Asian stocks edged higher after a much-needed rebound on Wall Street late last week.
India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, fell slightly even as its net profit rose 19% in the first quarter to Rs 9,196 crore, beating analysts’ estimates, due to provisioning lower bad debt and strong growth in net interest income.
High market volatility is expected to continue in the near term with erratic FII action (FIIs bought 3 days this month and sold on other days) and sustained downward buying by retailers and DIIs, Dr. VK said. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“A significant market trend is the shift in leadership from IT and banking to consumer-oriented FMCG and automotive. IT is weak on fears of a possible US recession affecting spending tech companies Major banking stocks are weak on continued FII selling, despite improving fundamentals Consumer staples and autos benefit from the recent drop in commodity prices Goods Equipment companies are also doing well on the back of improving investment prospects. Investors may consider restructuring their portfolios slightly in light of shifts in market leadership,” he added.
- Quick Heal zooms 19% as company plans to buy back shares
- Om Infra skyrockets 20% after receiving order worth over Rs 1170 crore
Despite the relentless selling of most foreign funds, long-term foreign funds (known as sticky funds in technical parlance) continue to have confidence in Indian equities and their selling intensity has been lower than overall outflows.
HDFC Bank Analyst Goals
Contrary to popular belief, the adoption of electric two-wheelers is on the rise in semi-urban and rural areas thanks to subsidized electricity that helps users reduce the cost of running a vehicle, according to Shriram City. Union Finance MD and CEO YS Chakravarti.
Quick Heal zooms 19% as company plans to buy back shares
The company’s board meeting is scheduled for July 21, 2022 to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the company said in a filing to BSE. The company added that it would also consider the proposal to buy back the company’s fully paid shares.
Following this update, the stock hit a daily high of Rs 199.80. As of 10:35 a.m., it was trading at Rs 194.60, up 16% from the previous close of Rs 166.90 on BSE.
L&T Realty signs for 3 projects worth $1 billion in Mumbai
IT stocks are in demand again! Top Pack Winners
Live Market Updates: Cyient has announced a partnership with Honeywell to manufacture the aviation industry’s first cloud-connected cockpit system – The Honeywell Anthem. Cyient has signed a multi-year agreement with Honeywell for this project.
Impact on profits | HDFC Bank’s net profit rose 19% in the first quarter to Rs 9,196 crore, beating analysts’ estimates, thanks to lower provisioning for bad debts and strong growth in net interest income. India’s largest private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 7,730 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The inability to close below 15900 last week, despite some intraday alerts, helped adjust to the current trend as a widening wedge, encouraging us to look for 16800 as a short-term target in an upside scenario. . This matches our view of the past two weeks. We will start by targeting 16370 for the week, but with a tendency to double buying if Nifty breaches the wall of concern at 16200. The bearish marker for this view can be placed at 15970.
– Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Live market updates: Voda Idea, YES Bank, BEL among the most active stocks on NSE
Indian edible oil companies cut retail prices on government directive
MARKET VIEW: Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
A significant market trend is the shift in direction from IT and banking to consumer-oriented FMCG and automotive. The return of the Nifty IT index over 6 months is -31.79% and the Nifty Bank index is down 9.61% during this period. In stark contrast to this, the Nifty FMCG index is up 9.74% and the Nifty Auto index is up 6.17% over this period. IT is weak on fears of a potential US recession affecting business technology spending. Stocks of major banks are weak due to the continued selling of FIIs, despite their improving fundamentals. FMCGs and automobiles are benefiting from the recent drop in commodity prices. Capital goods are also doing well on the back of improving investment prospects. Investors may consider restructuring their portfolios slightly in light of changes in market leadership.
Sector watch: All sectors are trading in the green
OPENING BELL: Sensex gains 450 points, Nifty nears 16,200; Infosys and TechM gain 2% each
Asia’s share rises an inch, tense week for EU
Asian stocks edged higher on Monday after a much-needed rebound on Wall Street, but nerves are strained ahead of an all but certain rate hike in Europe and another round of corporate earnings reports.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 154 points, or 0.96%, at 16,194, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Bank Of Maharashtra, Alok Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Heidelberg Cement, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Nelco, Onward Technologies and Elixir Capital are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.
Tech View: Nifty50 Weekly Chart Suggests Loss of Momentum
On Friday, the Nifty50 snapped a four-day losing streak and ended above its 50-day simple moving average. The index formed a bullish candle on the daily chart with a long lower wick, suggesting a hammer-shaped reversal candle. With that, the index also reversed the lower high-low it was making in the past two sessions.
Oil drops as China’s rise in COVID cases reignites concerns over fuel demand
Oil prices fell $1 in early Asian trading on Monday, paring gains from Friday, as attention turned to rising COVID-19 cases in China and the prospect of lockdowns reducing demand for fuel again in the world’s largest oil-importing country.
Wall Street ends a tumultuous week with a strong rally
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, ending several days of selloffs with a rebound fueled by upbeat earnings, strong economic data and easing fears of a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike. the Federal Reserve.
The rupee rebounds 17 paise to close at 79.82 against the dollar
The rupiah rebounded from levels near 80 on Friday to close up 17 paise at 79.82 against the US currency on a rally in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback in overseas markets.
Sensex, nice on Friday
In some respite for D-Street investors, the benchmarks finally managed to end their four-day losing streak as Sensex rose more than 300 points and Nifty managed to reclaim the 16 mark. 000 to reduce some of the losses this week. Most sectors and major exchanges ended in positive territory.
