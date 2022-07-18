Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 500, Nifty Surpasses 16,200 Amid a Rally in IT Stocks; all sectors are trading higher; broader markets outperform





Sensex today live: Indian stocks rose on Monday, driven by gains in recently beaten information technology stocks, while a rebound in global stock markets also contributed to broader investor sentiment. Both benchmarks fell more than 1% last week in their first weekly loss in four. Indian stocks rose on Monday, driven by gains in recently beaten information technology stocks, while a rebound in global stock markets also contributed to broader investor sentiment. Both benchmarks fell more than 1% last week in their first weekly loss in four. The inability to close below 15900 last week, despite some intraday alerts, helped adjust to the ongoing pattern as a widening wedge, encouraging us to look for 16800 as a near-term target in an upbeat scenario. , said an analyst. The Nifty IT index, down more than 30% this year, gained 1.7% in early trading. Asian stocks edged higher after a much-needed rebound on Wall Street late last week. India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, fell slightly even as its net profit rose 19% in the first quarter to Rs 9,196 crore, beating analysts’ estimates, due to provisioning lower bad debt and strong growth in net interest income. High market volatility is expected to continue in the near term with erratic FII action (FIIs bought 3 days this month and sold on other days) and sustained downward buying by retailers and DIIs, Dr. VK said. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “A significant market trend is the shift in leadership from IT and banking to consumer-oriented FMCG and automotive. IT is weak on fears of a possible US recession affecting spending tech companies Major banking stocks are weak on continued FII selling, despite improving fundamentals Consumer staples and autos benefit from the recent drop in commodity prices Goods Equipment companies are also doing well on the back of improving investment prospects. Investors may consider restructuring their portfolios slightly in light of shifts in market leadership,” he added. Trade Highlights: Quick Heal zooms 19% as company plans to buy back shares

Om Infra skyrockets 20% after receiving order worth over Rs 1170 crore Show more Show less

!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/bse-sensex-today-live-nifty-stock-market-updates-18-july-2022/liveblog/92943673.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos