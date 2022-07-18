Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson on the bear market and the S&P 500





There has been much debate among market watchers over when this bear market will bottom out, following a rocky first half for equities. But Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer believes the end of this bear market will come “pretty quickly.” Mike Wilson, also the investment bank’s chief U.S. equity strategist, told CNBC on Friday that’s because the economic cycle has been “extraordinarily fast.” “The downturn itself, the V-shaped recovery…then the Fed moment and…the employment peak. So we’re going through this cycle, much faster than we’ve seen in previous cycles” , did he declare. CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia”. “And that’s good news. Because that means the conclusion of this bear market is going to happen pretty quickly, you know, it’s going to be painful, but it’s going to be quick.” Read more Has the bear market bottomed out? Goldmans Oppenheimer delivers his verdict and reveals where he sees big opportunities Is the bear market coming to an end? Here’s an indicator the pros say to watch closely Citi names its most compelling insights for the second half of 2022 and yields an 85% rise Last month, the S&P 500 fell into a bear market or 20% from highs recently reached in January and remains there for the time being. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have also fallen, falling about 28% and 16% respectively since the start of the year. It comes after a difficult first half, the worst since 1970, as fears of recession and high inflation caused investors to flee equities. How low will the S&P 500 go? The S&P 500 closed at 3,863.16 on Friday and Wilson says that if a recession occurs, the S&P 500 bottom will likely be around the 3,000 level. In a soft landing scenario, however , in which a recession is averted, he expects the bottom to be around 3,400. However, he pointed out that the strong dollar is a significant headwind for the index. “The S&P 500 is highly leveraged to the currency,” Wilson said. “At present [the dollar is] up 17% year over year, and we think it could even go higher until the Fed pivots. So you’re looking at somewhere between 8% and 10% headwinds for S&P earnings growth.” He added that even if there is no recession, there is still “significant downside risk. “We’ve been more bearish on earnings and that’s really the differential,” Wilson said. Morgan Stanley is currently “very defensively oriented,” Wilson said, and overweight in healthcare, utilities and REITs.

