Survey: Social media gives 34% a negative view on money

Social media has long been criticized for making users feel bad about their accomplishments or their lifestyle. Turns out, it can also make people uncomfortable with their money.

According to a new Bankrate poll, more than one in three American adults who use social media (34%) say they have had a negative view of their finances after seeing other people’s posts. These feelings included jealousy, inadequacy, anxiety, shame, and anger.

Most strikingly, social media tends to give users a negative impression of their portfolio more than any other aspect of their life, from their appearance (32%) and career (27%) to their living situation ( 26%), their personal relationships (25%). percent) and hobbies (17 percent), according to a new Bankrate poll.

But there is clear evidence of who social media influences the most: the younger generations. Having grown up with social media or seen social media grow with it, nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials (47% for those aged 18-25, and 46% for those aged 26 to 41) say they have had a negative impression of their finances from spending time on social platforms, the Bankrate report also revealed.

That compares to nearly a third of Gen X (31% for those between 42 and 57) and more than a fifth of baby boomers (22% for those between 58 and 76).

“Social media distorts reality in the sense that people put their best foot forward and sometimes present unrealistic versions of themselves,” says Ted Rossman, senior credit card industry analyst at Bankrate. “You don’t know if someone has taken on a lot of debt to finance the amazing vacation or the perfectly put together outfit depicted in their photos. This can lead to a kind of competition between friends and acquaintances.

Money isn’t the only aspect of millennials, and millennials feel bad after seeing other people’s social media posts. Social platforms cause 49% of Gen Zers to have a negative opinion of their appearance, most of all categories, as well as their career and professional successes (41%), their personal relationships (40% ) and their home or living situation (40%).

For millennials, however, the number one spot remained money. More than 2 in 5 (44%) also said social media made them feel bad about their appearance, career (40%), family or life situation (38%) and personal relationships (35%).

Overall, social media has somehow negatively affected 84% of Gen Z and 77% of Millennials, compared to 55% of Gen X and 38% of Baby Boomers.

Other divides were also clear. Almost 3 in 5 women (61%) say social media has had a negative impact on their lives in some way, compared to 56% of men. Women’s perception of their appearance is most affected, at 39%, followed by their finances (36%), living situation (29%), personal relationships (28%) and career (27%).

Social media, however, was most likely to give men a negative impression of money (at 32%), followed by their career (26%), their appearance (25%), their living situation (24 %) and personal relationships (22%). percent).

Low-income people were also more likely to say social media had a negative impact on their feelings about money, at 38% of those earning less than $40,000 a year, compared to 35% of those earning between $40,000 and $79,999 per year and 30% of those earning $80,000 or more.

More than 3 in 5 parents with children under 18 who are on social media say it has created unrealistic expectations when it comes to money

Parents report that their children are also learning inaccurate financial lessons from social media, which exposes them to negative impact, according to the Bankrate survey.

More than 3 in 5 parents with children under 18 who have access to social media (64%) believe that social platforms have given their children unrealistic expectations when it comes to money. This total includes 31% who strongly agree.

“Unfortunately, most people don’t get much education about personal finance at school or at home,” Rossman says. “Children and young adults can be particularly vulnerable because they are impressionable and don’t have as much life experience. They may feel like they can trust a certain friend or influencer and they don’t realize that the advice they are giving may not be the best approach.

Almost half of social media users have made an impulse purchase of a product they saw on social media

These negative perceptions of money can often lead to impulse buying, Bankrate’s survey suggests — and more often than not, Americans have regretted them.

Almost half (49%) of social media users made an impulse purchase of a product they saw on social media. Yet about two-thirds of those people (64%) said they regretted at least one of them.

When it comes to who social media influences, younger social media users are more likely to make an impulse purchase, at 66% of Gen Z and 57% of Millennials, compared to 45% of Gen X and 38 % of baby boomers.

Still, baby boomers were more likely to regret at least one of those purchases than any other generation, at 70%, compared to 63% of Gen X, 61% of Gen Y, and 64% of Gen Z.

Women are more likely than men (at 52% and 45%, respectively) to be prone to compulsive shopping on social media. More than two-thirds (68%) of women said they later regretted at least one of those purchases, compared to 58% of men.

Influencers play an important role in pushing to make impulse purchases on social media platforms. Many people think they too could be this glamorous if only they had that coveted swimsuit or pair of shoes. Social media marketing and the buy it now and pay later industry have combined to make it easier than ever to pursue that illusion of perfection four interest-free payments at a time. —Ted Rossman Senior Credit Card Industry Analyst

Why social media is so damaging to younger generations’ perception of money

One of the main reasons why social media has a negative impact on users’ perception of money: 1 in 4 (25%) say they have posted on their platforms with the intention of looking like succeed, while a further 62% say they are sure the people they follow do the same sometimes.

This is especially true for younger generations, with almost half of Gen Zers (46%) and more than a third of Millennials (38%) admitting that they have posted messages on social media with the aim of seem successful, according to Bankrate’s survey. That compares to 17% of Gen Xers and 9% of Baby Boomers.

Yet nearly 3 in 4 Gen Z and Millennial social media users (73% and 70% respectively) say they believe the people they follow post with the intention of succeeding, compared to 62% of the generation X and 51% of baby boomers. .

When it comes to what social media users hope their posts represent, more than half said their values ​​(53%), followed by authenticity (47%), happiness (40%) and intelligence (38%). Only 16% of internet users who post on social media said they hoped their posts would be attractive, and 10% indicated wealth or success.

Meanwhile, 22% of Gen Z users and 14% of Gen Y users hope their posts portray wealth and success, compared to just 7% of Gen Xers and 3% of baby boomers.

“When we browse our feeds, we can get jealous of what other people have,” says Rossman. “We may think we can overcome this by spending too much to come up with an unrealistic version of ourselves that we hope will impress others.”

Methodology

Bankrate.com has commissioned YouGov Plc to carry out the investigation. All figures unless otherwise stated are from YouGov Plc. The total sample size was 2,664 adults. The fieldwork was undertaken between 22 and 24 June 2022. The survey was conducted online and meets rigorous quality standards. It used a non-probability sample using upstream quotas during collection and then a downstream weighting scheme designed and tested to provide nationally representative results.