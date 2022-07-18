Vietnam stock market outlook remains good in second half





HANOI: The Vietnamese stock market has experienced a sharp correction recently, mainly due to international macroeconomic factors, including soaring global inflation and US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hikes. However, experts remain optimistic about the outlook for markets in the second half of 2022, thanks to positive internal forces. After a rapid recovery in 2021 with growth of 5.7%, global economies are facing uncertainties due to the continuing complexity of the Covid-19 pandemic; geopolitical risks, including the Russian-Ukrainian conflict; the slowdown in the Chinese economy affected by the zero-Covid policy; and rising oil prices that have led to record inflation in many countries. Inflation, debt and energy are three burning issues, BIDV Chief Economist Can Van Luc stressed at the conference on inflation, interest rates and securities organized by the Vietnam Financial Consultant Association and VietFirst Securities Corp. Statistics showed that the country’s stock market fell sharply to bottom during four periods in its history, including 2007-2008, 2011-2012, 2018-2019 and this year. In the previous three periods, Fed rate hikes, high US inflation and high international oil prices influenced market turbulence. And this time is no different, said Nguyen Minh Hoang, director of analytical department at VietFirst Securities. For the first half of 2022, the market’s benchmark VN index fell more than 20% and lost 25% from the high of 1,500 points. The market started its downtrend after the Fed raised interest rates for the first time in June. And with US inflation setting a new high in June of 9.1%, the US central bank is expected to hike another 75 to 100 basis points later this month. This will likely lead to another major drop in global stock markets and the Vietnamese stock market in particular. On Friday, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange fell 0.25% to 1,179.25 points. However, experts are still bullish on the market as the country’s economy sees positive signals. Our macroeconomy is stable with GDP and consumer price index growth under control, Hoang said. Commodity price increases should also come to a halt, which will help contain inflation. Moreover, the rapid recoveries of listed companies are a beacon of hope for the market. We believe our listed companies can still post 21% to 25% growth this year, Luc said. Experts also said that the Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of the VN-Indexes is at an attractive level of 12.57 times. The data showed that when the P/E indices are around 10 to 11 times, the market starts a strong rebound, Hoang explained. Viet Nam News / ANN

