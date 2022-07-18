Business
Live stock market news: July 18, 2022
U.S. stock futures rose in premarket trading on Monday as investors awaited a wave of corporate earnings.
Futures linked to the S&P 500 gained 1%, while contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 280 points, or 0.9%. Nasdaq futures climbed 1.2% as tech stocks were poised to lead the advances at the open.
Bank of America () and Goldman Sachs () will round bank results before the start of the trading session. The the financial sector was lifted last week by a notable beat in the second quarter of Citigroup (), a day after traders rated JPMorgan’s disappointing financial results () and Morgan Stanley ().
Head of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon warned on Wednesday in a post-earnings call that risks to the U.S. economy appear closer than they have been” and said the outlook will hinge on the effectiveness of quantitative tightening and weak and volatile markets.
Similar comments are expected from Corporate America executives this week as more companies are revealing how their business has held up during a volatile final quarter. Not only are the numbers expected to reflect more subdued earnings, but traders brace for possible downgrades to forecasts as companies highlight the impact of soaring prices, quantitative tightening and the war in Ukraine on their business prospects.
The most important indication for the economy over the next few weeks will be earnings releases, as companies report, Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy, Americas at BlackRock, said in a note.
We’ll be watching to see if companies are still able to keep pushing higher prices to their consumers, and which sectors are revising their earnings forecasts down significantly for the future, she said. We will also be watching to see how much recession risk will be rated in earnings calls.
More than 70 companies are expected to release their results this week. Big tech revenue is set to arrive, starting with Netflix () after Tuesday’s market close, Tesla () after Wednesday’s bell, and Twitter () before trading begins on Friday.
Monday’s moves in the markets build on a Friday rally that saw stocks close sharply higher as Wall Street tried to shake off losses from a turbulent week sparked by the shock June CPI print. . However, the three main indices closed the week down.
Consumer price accelerated 9.1% year-over-year in June, the fastest annual pace since November 1981, according to the latest consumer price index (CPI) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The reading should guide Federal Reserve policymakers as they prepare for their next meeting on July 26-27, with expectations for another 75 basis point hike on deck and some speculation of a full one percentage point increase.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
