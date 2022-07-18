Canadian North Resources listings on the Quotation Board of





TORONTO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian North Resources Inc. (Canadian North or the Company) (TSXV: CNRI) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Quotation Board of the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSX) under the symbol: EO0, Which one is EO-zero. The Company’s common shares will henceforth be interlisted on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). This cross-listing is an important step for the company, as it opens the possibility of investments to institutional and retail investors across Europe while increasing the potential liquidity of transactions and market awareness for the company. This listing will allow investors to trade our shares without currency risk. We look forward to growing our presence in mainland Europe as we continue to expand our mineral resources at our Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum projects,” said Dr. Kaihui Yang, Chairman and CEO of Canadian North. About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the largest international securities trading centers in the world. Operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trade for international investors. About Canadian North Resources Inc. Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on metals for the clean energy, electric vehicle, battery and high technology industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project at Ferguson Lake in Nunavut, Canada. The Ferguson Lake mining property contains significant NI43-101 compliant resources, which include Indicated Mineral Resource of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) of copper at 0.85%, 321 Mlb of nickel at 0.60%, 37.5 Mlb of cobalt at 0.07%, 1, 08 million ounces (Moz) of palladium at 1.38 gpt and 0.18 Moz of platinum at 0.23 gpt; Inferred mineral resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947 Mlb of copper at 0.91%, 551.5 Mlb of nickel at 0.53%, 62.4 Mlb of cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12 Moz of palladium at 1.4 gpt and 0.38 Moz of platinum at 0.25 gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth on the 15 km long mineralized belt. (See Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, June 13, 2022 filed by the Company on Sedar.com). For more information, please visit the website at www.cnresources.com or contact: Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO Telephone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (toll-free) Email: [email protected]

