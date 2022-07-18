Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday July 18
Netflix signage next to the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S. on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Big Earnings Week
Further quarterly earnings reports will be released this week as companies and investors are trying to figure out what happened in the second quarter and what might come next. Interest rates and inflation jumped over the three-month period, and market watchers are looking for signs of how that affected consumer behavior and earnings. Two major banks, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, are kicking things off this week with their Monday morning premarket releases. Here are the other big names expected to report over the next few days:
2. Upward Stock Futures
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, July 12, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Last week ended well for stocks, with the Dow up more than 650 points, but it was still a weak five-day frame overall. Markets look set to start this week on a positive note, with a big batch of profits to come. Volatility, however, is likely to stick around for a bit longer as investors await the Fed’s next move in its fight against inflation. “A more lasting improvement in market sentiment is unlikely until there is a steady decline in both headline and core inflation to reassure investors that the threat of entrenched price increases is passing,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. told customers recently.
3. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America report
A sign is displayed in the reception area of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia.
David Gray | Reuters
Goldman Sachs’ top and bottom results beat Wall Street expectations, driven by strong bond trading results. Bank of America, meanwhile, posted better-than-expected earnings as it benefited from higher interest rates during the period. (BofA CEO Brian Moynihan is expected to be on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” at 3 p.m. ET Monday.) Big banks began reporting last week, and results so far have been mixed: JPMorgan Chase posted a lower profit as it strengthened its bad debt reserves and a decline in investment banking revenue weighed on Morgan Stanley. Shares of Citigroup surged, however, as its results far exceeded expectations.
4. Delta lands big Boeing order
The Boeing office building is shown May 6, 2022 in Virginia. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will grant Boeing a shorter regulatory compliance program extension than that requested by the aircraft manufacturer, so it can ensure the company implements “required improvements” , the agency announced on Tuesday.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images
It has been over a decade since Delta Air Lines has placed such a big order with Boeing: The manufacturer said Monday that the carrier has agreed to buy 100 of its 737 Max 10 planes, with an option to buy 30 more. The Max 10 has not received government approval, although deliveries are expected to begin in 2025. Delta has favored European Airbus over Boeing in recent years. Shares of Delta and Boeing were higher in the premarket session following the announcement.
5. Musk hits back at Twitter
The Twitter logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, July 11, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
In case you missed it on Friday, Elon Musk filed his first response to Twitter’s lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court. Musk’s lawyers have opposed a speedy trial in the case, in which Twitter is trying to force the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to follow through on his $44 billion deal to buy the social network after he said he would withdrew. Twitter wants the trial to start as early as September. Musk aims to push it back until next year, saying in a filing that “holding a trial in February 2023 would balance the interests of the parties and the Court.”
CNBC’s Patti Domm, Pippa Stevens, Hugh Son, Leslie Josephs and Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.
Register nowfor the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every stock market move. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/18/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-july-18.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Ex-New York Giants QB Kerry Collins Now A High School Soccer Coach July 18, 2022
- Before Sushmita Sen, these actors were targeted July 18, 2022
- Pittsburgh startup funding increased in 2022 July 18, 2022
- Imran Khan calls for new general elections in Pakistan after an impressive show in Punjab’s partial polls July 18, 2022
- CGTN: Xinjiang, hub of Belt and Road cooperation July 18, 2022