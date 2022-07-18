Stocks open higher at start of another busy earnings week

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks open higher on Wall Street ahead of another busy week of U.S. corporate earnings. Banks were among the early Monday winners. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs rose 5% after reporting profits that, while lower than a year ago, easily beat analysts’ forecasts. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to deliver another oversized rate hike next week, raising its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in its continued fight against inflation.

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street appeared to be heading for gains ahead of Monday’s market open ahead of another busy week of quarterly earnings reports from major U.S. corporations.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 1%, as did S&P 500 futures. Oil prices also rose.

Chinese markets led global indices higher after Beijing urged banks to support stalled property projects.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.7% to 20,846.18 after Chinese media reported that some stalled property projects had resumed construction after buyers threatened to stop. their mortgage payments. The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.6% to 3,278.10.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has ordered banks and insurers to guarantee the handover of apartments contracted for construction.

Struggling developer China Evergrande Group s Shares traded in Hong Kong jumped 8.6%. Guangzhou R&F Properties jumped 9% and Country Garden Holdings Co. gained 5.1%.

In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 1.9% to 2,375.25. Australia’s S&P/ASX 500 added 1.2% to 6,687.10.

New Zealand stocks edged higher even after the government announced inflation hit a 32-year high of 7.3% in the April-June quarter. It was 6.9% in the previous quarter.

On Sunday, the New Zealand government announced that it would extend until January a program to reduce fuel taxes and public transport costs.

We recognize that these are difficult times for New Zealanders and that the rising cost of living is making it difficult for many, said Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

In Europe at midday, the German DAX climbed 1.3% while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.4%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.2%.

Investors await a decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday on whether to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years to curb inflation.

Europe is feeling the pain of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Growing pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and increasing the likelihood of a return to recession even as prices rise dangerously.

Europe is a classic example of the perils of accommodative monetary policy, Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley said in a commentary, adding that it’s easy to take it out of the box, but the financial system gets hooked at a cost. zero percent capital, it’s hard to give it back.

In the United States, investors are awaiting earnings reports from several top companies, including Netflix, US and United Airlines, Tesla and Twitter.

On Monday, Bank of America, the nation’s second-largest bank, said its profits fell 32%with stark comparisons to last year, when it and other big banks released billions of dollars of its loan loss reserves, which are money set aside during the pandemic to cover potentially irrecoverable.

Strong corporate earnings and an encouraging consumer sentiment report helped push stocks higher on Friday, but Wall Street benchmarks still ended the week lower.

A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that inflation expectations remained stable or improved, as did general consumer sentiment. This was good news after reports that showed consumer prices remained extremely hot in June, as well as wholesale prices for companies.

The report also bodes well for investors looking for signs that the Federal Reserve may eventually ease its aggressive inflation-fighting policy..

The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, ending a five-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1%, the Nasdaq gained 1.8% and the Russell 2000 Index ended up 2.2%.

Inflation and its impact on businesses and consumers remain a priority for Wall Street. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to curb rising inflation. The Fed has already raised rates three times this year.

In other trading, the benchmark U.S. crude oil gained $2.26 to $99.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.81 to $97.59 a barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the standard for international trade, jumped $2.75 to $103.91 a barrel.

The US dollar slipped to 138.33 Japanese yen from 138.98 yen. The euro fell from $1.0080 to $1.0135.