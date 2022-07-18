Business
Stocks open higher at start of another busy earnings week
NEW YORK (AP) Stocks open higher on Wall Street ahead of another busy week of U.S. corporate earnings. Banks were among the early Monday winners. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs rose 5% after reporting profits that, while lower than a year ago, easily beat analysts’ forecasts. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to deliver another oversized rate hike next week, raising its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in its continued fight against inflation.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below.
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street appeared to be heading for gains ahead of Monday’s market open ahead of another busy week of quarterly earnings reports from major U.S. corporations.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 1%, as did S&P 500 futures. Oil prices also rose.
Chinese markets led global indices higher after Beijing urged banks to support stalled property projects.
In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.7% to 20,846.18 after Chinese media reported that some stalled property projects had resumed construction after buyers threatened to stop. their mortgage payments. The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.6% to 3,278.10.
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has ordered banks and insurers to guarantee the handover of apartments contracted for construction.
Struggling developer China Evergrande Group s Shares traded in Hong Kong jumped 8.6%. Guangzhou R&F Properties jumped 9% and Country Garden Holdings Co. gained 5.1%.
In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 1.9% to 2,375.25. Australia’s S&P/ASX 500 added 1.2% to 6,687.10.
New Zealand stocks edged higher even after the government announced inflation hit a 32-year high of 7.3% in the April-June quarter. It was 6.9% in the previous quarter.
On Sunday, the New Zealand government announced that it would extend until January a program to reduce fuel taxes and public transport costs.
We recognize that these are difficult times for New Zealanders and that the rising cost of living is making it difficult for many, said Finance Minister Grant Robertson.
Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.
In Europe at midday, the German DAX climbed 1.3% while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.4%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.2%.
Investors await a decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday on whether to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years to curb inflation.
Europe is feeling the pain of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Growing pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and increasing the likelihood of a return to recession even as prices rise dangerously.
Europe is a classic example of the perils of accommodative monetary policy, Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley said in a commentary, adding that it’s easy to take it out of the box, but the financial system gets hooked at a cost. zero percent capital, it’s hard to give it back.
In the United States, investors are awaiting earnings reports from several top companies, including Netflix, US and United Airlines, Tesla and Twitter.
On Monday, Bank of America, the nation’s second-largest bank, said its profits fell 32%with stark comparisons to last year, when it and other big banks released billions of dollars of its loan loss reserves, which are money set aside during the pandemic to cover potentially irrecoverable.
Strong corporate earnings and an encouraging consumer sentiment report helped push stocks higher on Friday, but Wall Street benchmarks still ended the week lower.
A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that inflation expectations remained stable or improved, as did general consumer sentiment. This was good news after reports that showed consumer prices remained extremely hot in June, as well as wholesale prices for companies.
The report also bodes well for investors looking for signs that the Federal Reserve may eventually ease its aggressive inflation-fighting policy..
The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, ending a five-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1%, the Nasdaq gained 1.8% and the Russell 2000 Index ended up 2.2%.
Inflation and its impact on businesses and consumers remain a priority for Wall Street. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to curb rising inflation. The Fed has already raised rates three times this year.
In other trading, the benchmark U.S. crude oil gained $2.26 to $99.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.81 to $97.59 a barrel on Friday.
Brent crude, the standard for international trade, jumped $2.75 to $103.91 a barrel.
The US dollar slipped to 138.33 Japanese yen from 138.98 yen. The euro fell from $1.0080 to $1.0135.
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/stock-market-today-july-18-55a42c83e9002afa1ded6a435476a771
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Ex-New York Giants QB Kerry Collins Now A High School Soccer Coach July 18, 2022
- Before Sushmita Sen, these actors were targeted July 18, 2022
- Pittsburgh startup funding increased in 2022 July 18, 2022
- Imran Khan calls for new general elections in Pakistan after an impressive show in Punjab’s partial polls July 18, 2022
- CGTN: Xinjiang, hub of Belt and Road cooperation July 18, 2022