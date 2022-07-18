Meet Ashish Chauhan, the new CEO of the National Stock Exchange





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the appointment of Ashish Kumar Chauhan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Chauhan will replace outgoing chief executive and CEO Vikram Limaye, whose term ends July 16. Although Limaye was eligible for a reappointment, he did not ask the NSE for an extension. He should be appointed for five years to the rival scholarship. Chauhan did his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay. He then completed his PGDM at IIM Calcutta. He was Distinguished Visiting Professor at Ryerson University, Toronto, Canada. An IIT and IIM technocrat, Chauhan is considered the father of modern financial derivatives in India. He started his career as a banker at IDBI, recruited from campus in 1991. Chauhan was one of the founders of NSE. He was part of the five-person NSE start-up team in 1993 that established the NSE under RH Patil of IDBI. He was responsible for building NSE’s business infrastructure. He was instrumental in setting up India’s first commercial satellite communications network and fully automated commercial screen system. He is the creator of the Nifty Index and other innovative frameworks such as NSE certifications in the financial markets. After Chauhan left the NSE in 2000, he joined a company called exchangenext.com, which was a business-to-business dotcom company. The Reliance Group financed the company. When the dotcoms crashed, the whole exchangenext.com was transferred to Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Infocomm. At Reliance Infocomm, Chauhan became the Chief Information Officer (CIO) in 2004. After Reliance Industries split, Chauhan remained with Mukesh Ambani, becoming the group’s CIO in 2005. He was responsible for bringing together the IT businesses of Reliances under one roof. During his years with Reliance Group, Chauhan also served as the CEO of the IPL Mumbai Indians team during his formative years. He also took on additional responsibilities as head of corporate communications for the group from 2005 to 2006. In 2009, he left the Reliance group. When the BSE bought the IT company called Marketplace Technologies, which provided back-office solutions to brokers, its major shareholder, Chauhan’s wife, set the condition that Chauhan would work with the exchange for at least a year. Madhu Kannan, then CEO of BSE, was also keen to have him on board. Thus, Chauhan joined BSE as deputy general manager in September 2009. After Kannan left ESB in 2010, Chauhan was left in charge. At BSE, Chauhan refreshed management by appointing NSE’s Nayan Mehta as CFO, Kersi Tavadia as CIO, Sounder Rajan as clearing and settlement officer and Shankar Jadhav as strategy officer. It is credited with reviving the ESB, making it the fastest exchange in the world with a response time of less than six microseconds. It also introduced mobile commerce for the first time in India and an online real-time monitoring system. He is credited with introducing several products such as SME, Forex, Mutual Fund, Corporate Bond Distribution, Offer to Sell and Offer to Buy. Chauhan successfully closed the initial public offering (IPO) of BSE, which was oversubscribed 51 times with almost 12 lakh requests in January 2017. As head of NSE, Chauhan will likely launch the long-awaited IPO, which has been put on hold due to regulatory issues. So far, it is unclear who will succeed Chauhan at ESB. However, the shortlisting process has already started in Asia’s oldest stock exchange.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

