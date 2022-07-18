Nigerian Stock Exchange records low weekly trading volume





By Aduragbemi Omiyale On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Zenith Bank will host key players in the non-oil export sub-sector of the Nigerian economy at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. The hybrid event, Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar, in its 7th edition, would be broadcast on Zoom and YouTube via https://bit.ly/ZBTradeSeminarLive and would require registration via www.zenithbank/exportsem. In a statement issued by the bank on Monday, it was said that the seminar, which starts at 9:00 a.m., is themed Unleashing Opportunities in Nigeria's Non-Oil Export Activities and is part of Zenith Bank's efforts to support Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiatives to develop the country's non-oil export sector. Trade practitioners, local and foreign exporters, manufacturers, financial institutions and government agencies are expected to attend. Group Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, will also be part of it, while Mr. Aliko Dangote will deliver the keynote address. Goodwill messages will be delivered by Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia; CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr. Wamkele Mene; and President/President of the African Export-Import Bank, Mr. Benedict Okey Oramah. There will be discussions in three panels during the seminar, with the first titled Unlocking Opportunities in Nigeria's Non-Oil Export Activities: Operator/Practitioner Perspectives. It will focus on the value chain and outlook for the non-oil export sector and has five speakers including the Managing Director of GACON Ltd, Mr. Adaku Chidume Okoro; Managing Director, WACOT, Bibhu Nanda; Group Managing Director, Tulip Cocoa, Johan Van Der Merwe; General Manager, First Patriot, Santosh Phenany; and Managing Director, Starlink Global & Ideal Ltd, Mr. Adeyemi M Adeniji. The second panel titled Financing/Logistics/Government support to the non-oil export sectorwill explore the availability of long-term funds, insurance and reinsurance, and a risk-sharing mechanism for the non-oil export sector. The panel has five speakers, including Managing Director/CEO of Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan; Director, Development Finance of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yusuf Philip Yila; Managing Director, West Africa Container Terminal, Naved Zafar; Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko; and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Ibrahim Hameed Ali. The third round table entitled The ABCs of non-oil exporting will focus on the pitfalls of non-oil export business, the standardization and grading of major export commodities, as well as the export of services, particularly in the burgeoning Nigerian creative industry. The panel also has five speakers, including a well-respected business expert, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo; Flutterwave Founder/CEO, Mr. Agboola Olugbenga; Chairman and CEO of Colossus Investment, Mr. Babatola Faseru; President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ajayi; and Senior Consultant, 3T Impex Trade Centre, Mr. Bamidele Ayemibo.

