Business
An important reminder about the stock market and your retirement
It’s natural to be worried or anxious whenever the stock market gets a bit volatile, especially when the word recession starts to be mentioned in the media. However, there is often a disconnect between people’s fears and the reality of the stock market, and some people have a hard time conceptualizing it.
The stock market looks to the future
Here’s an important reminder to keep in mind when thinking about the stock market: the market itself is about six months forward.
What does this really mean? In the stock market, valuations reflect expected future earnings. They are a leading indicator of the economy in general. Markets are constantly integrating new information and expectations about the future, which can be difficult for investors to conceptualize.
It’s a basic principle, but it can shed some light on why we live the markets the way we do, and it can also help calm nerves when investing. This year, we saw the markets turn sour in the early months of the year, and in retrospect the market was assessing the ever-changing potential trajectory of the Federal Reserve. Now that we were in the summer, markets are no longer so preoccupied with GDP, but instead price in the expected potential path of inflation and corporate earnings expectations for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.
There are other leading indicators that can indicate how the economy might perform in the future, beyond just the stock market. Consumer confidence and housing are two additional measures that are often used to estimate how the future economy might expand or contract in the coming months.
An important lesson for retirement
It is important to keep in mind that the markets look to the future, so that we do not make hasty decisions when investing. It’s easy to get swayed by the constant bombardment of news every day when we hear about high inflation or an impending recession. However, much of this is already priced in the markets months ago, as the markets look to the future. A daily data point, while interesting on that day, is just a daily data point and has likely already been expected and valued in the market.
There is a lag between the stock cycle and the business cycle, with the highs and lows of the business cycle falling after the stock cycle as the stock market looks forward. Because of this lag, investors trying to time the market often end up missing some of the best trading days and returns.
When we look at the lag with the business cycle, there are a few other lagging indicators that provide insight into what has happened with the economy. These data points do not point to the future, but rather give us insight into what happened and where we are now. We can use information on unemployment rates, business spending figures and interest rates to determine how the economy has fared and where we are currently in a business cycle.
Keep perspective
When major events happen in the world and in the markets, you can feel uneasy and that’s natural. Try to keep perspective on what is happening and remember that the stock market is always looking forward, so the volatility and declines that rock these markets are actually already factored in. Investing is a long-term process, and it helps throughout this process to keep your perspective with a calm, even keel. Remember that the markets are always one step ahead of anything happening today and hang in there.
