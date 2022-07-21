Main material stocks for August 2022





The materials sector includes companies engaged in the discovery, development and processing of raw materials, which are used in a wide range of sectors and industries. Materials stocks include manufacturers of products as diverse as plastics, fertilizers, paper, concrete and metals. Well-known names include Ecolab Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Many commodities, including metals, surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with some materials stocks posting big gains. However, ongoing inflation and interest rate hikes, coupled with looming fears of a recession, have caused some commodity prices to fall in recent weeks. Materials stocks, represented by an exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), outperformed the broader market. The XLB total return was -4.3% over the past 12 months, above the Russell 1000 benchmark total return of -8.3%. These market performance figures and all statistics in the tables below are as of July 19, 2022. Here are the top three materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth and most momentum. These are the materials stocks with the lowest 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Since profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you are paying less for every dollar of profit generated. Stocks of materials at the best value for money Price ($) Market Cap (Market Cap) ($B) 12 month price/earnings ratio United States Steel Corp. (X) 19.28 5.0 1.1 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) 4:45 p.m. 8.6 2.4 Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 66.62 12.6 3.4 Source: Y-Charts United States Steel Corp. : United States Steel is a manufacturer of steel products. It primarily sells flat-rolled and tubular products in North America and Europe. US Steel announced on June 28 its intention to strengthen its position in low-cost iron ore. It will achieve this by supplying national raw materials to its fleet of electric arc furnaces. It will also inaugurate the first of two new ore mining facilities in the fall of 2022, which will help increase the production of raw materials.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: Cleveland-Cliffs is a major North American flat-rolled steel producer and supplier of iron ore pellets. The company also provides stainless steel tubing and other products.

Dynamic Steel Inc.: Steel Dynamics is a carbon steel producer and metal recycler. The company sells flat-rolled steel sheets, structural beams, steel bars and other products. On July 20, Steel Dynamics reported its results for the second quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to the business increased 72.2%, as net sales increased 39.1% year-over-year (YOY). Steel Dynamics said lower average flat-rolled steel prices more than offset higher flat-rolled steel shipments, which impacted results. These are the top materials stocks ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth percentage. and the most recent quarterly earnings per share (EPS). ) growth. Sales and profits are critical factors in the success of a business. Therefore, ranking companies on a single measure of growth makes a ranking sensitive to accounting anomalies in that quarter (such as changes in tax laws or restructuring costs) that may render either number unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth greater than 2,500% were excluded as outliers. Fastest Growing Materials Stocks Price ($) Market capitalization ($B) EPS growth (%) Revenue increase (%) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) 4:45 p.m. 8.6 2,040 47.1 CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) 86.91 18.1 501.4 173.7 MP Materials Corp. (PM) 29.79 5.3 400.0 177.2 Source: Y-Charts Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: See above for company description.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.: CF Industries Holdings is a leading global manufacturer of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer products. It sells nitrogen-related products, including ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution and ammonium nitrate. On July 14, CF Industries declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable August 31 to shareholders beginning August 15, 2022.

MP Materials Corp. : MP Materials produces rare earths such as lanthanum, cerium oxides and carbonates. The Company operates mining and processing facilities in California. MP Materials published its results for the first quarter of 2022, ended March 31, on May 5. Net profit more than quintupled as revenue nearly tripled year-on-year. Strong pricing and cost discipline contributed to overall performance. Materials stocks have had the highest total return over the past 12 months. Stocks of materials with the most dynamism Price ($) Market capitalization ($B) Total return over 12 months (%) CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) 86.91 18.1 92.7 The Mosaic Co. (MOS) 48.07 17.4 68.5 Alcoa Corp. (AA) 44.90 8.3 42.7 Russell 1000 Index N / A N / A -8.3 Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) N / A N / A -4.3 Source: Y-Charts CF Industries Holdings Inc.: See above for company description.

The Mosaic Co.: The Mosaic Co. is a major global producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash, which are essential crop nutrients. The company has customers in 40 countries.

Alcoa Corp. : Alcoa is a major producer of aluminum, bauxite and alumina products. The company serves customers in the aluminum industry worldwide. On July 20, Alcoa released its second-quarter 2022 results. Net profit attributable to the company jumped 77.7% as revenue grew at a healthy pace year-over-year. Revenue growth was driven by improved alumina and aluminum shipments, as well as improved outbound transportation logistics. The comments, opinions and analyzes expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or adopt any investment strategy. Although we believe the information provided here is reliable, we do not warrant its accuracy or completeness. The opinions and strategies depicted in our content may not be suitable for all investors. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, all commentary, opinions and analysis contained in our content are made as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The material is not intended as a comprehensive analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy. Investopedia asks authors to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reports, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can read more about the standards we follow in producing accurate and unbiased content in our

