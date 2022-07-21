2 Benefits of a Falling Stock Market | Personal finance





(Maurie Backman)

Our goal as investors is to make money, not lose it. So when the stock market goes through an extended tough time, it can be frustrating and upsetting. This year, many of us are seeing losses in our portfolios. And for near-retirees, a huge hit for a IRA or 401(k) plan could be downright devastating (particularly because it could mean having to postpone retirement until the market recovers). But as unpleasant and disturbing as a falling stock market is, there are a few silver linings investors can turn to. Here are two to focus on during these difficult times. People also read… 1. Stocks are cheaply available Are there companies on your wish list that you have been waiting to buy due to budget constraints? Now may be the time to pick them up. Store prices are down right now across the board, giving you the opportunity to invest in the quality businesses you’ve been watching for some time. And remember, if you can’t afford a whole share of a given stock, most brokerage accounts these days allow you to buy fractional shares. If you follow this path, you will always benefit from decline in stock pricesand you can invest in a way that suits your budget. 2. The possibility of taking advantage of tax savings As an investor, you are likely aware that when you sell stocks at a profit in a brokerage account, you are subject to capital gains tax. But if you sell shares for less than you paid, you can claim a capital loss. And that loss could be used to offset other gains in your account, reducing your tax bill. Right now you may not be sitting on capital gains for the year as stocks have all but fallen since the start of 2022. But if you decide to unload an underperforming stock at a loss , you can use this loss to offset $3,000 of ordinary income this year. And if your loss exceeds that amount, you can carry the rest forward to 2023. We don’t know if stocks will recover their value at the start of the new year, but if they do, you might end up deciding to sell some for a profit. And in that case, having a loss carried forward could ensure that you aren’t stuck with a huge tax bill in 2023. It’s worth looking at the bright side Right now, investors as a whole aren’t happy with the state of the stock market – and there’s no need to pretend otherwise. But given that stocks are in a protracted slump and none of us can do anything about it, we might as well do our best to make a positive out of it. That could mean picking up shares of your favorite stocks while they’re available at a lower price, or taking steps to save tax and pay less money to the IRS. 10 stocks we like better than Walmart When our award-winning team of analysts have investment advice, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they’ve been putting out for over a decade, Motley Fool Equity Advisortripled the market.* They have just revealed what they believe to be the ten best stocks for investors to buy now…and Walmart wasn’t one of them! That’s right – they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. Equity Advisor Returns 2/14/21 The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Get the latest local business news FREE to your inbox every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/business/investment/personal-finance/2-perks-of-a-down-stock-market/article_0b3f9ef8-3b2e-5921-8bd8-a50b1e8a0672.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

