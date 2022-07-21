USPS will buy four times more electric mail trucks than originally announced

Comment this story Comment

The U.S. Postal Service pledged on Wednesday to electrify at least 40% of its new delivery fleet, an increase that climate activists hailed as a major step toward reducing the government’s environmental footprint. The Postal Service was to purchase up to 165,000 vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, 10% of which would have been electric under the initial procurement plan. Now it will acquire 50,000 trucks from Oshkosh, half of which will be electric vehicles. It will also purchase another 34,500 off-the-shelf vehicles, with enough electric models to make 4 out of 10 trucks in its zero-emission vehicle delivery fleet.

The announcement comes after 16 states, the District of Columbia and four of the nation’s top environmental groups sued the Postal Agency in the spring to block the original purchase plan or force it to buy more electric trucks. Activists want the Postal Service’s fleet to be at least 75% electric at a minimum, although the agency’s inspector general’s office has found that 95% of delivery routes are suitable for the electrification.

The combined purchase of 84,500 trucks by postal agencies that will start hitting the streets by the end of 2023 will go a long way towards meeting President Bidens’ goal to have the entire government fleet powered by EVs by the end of 2023. 2035. Postal services, more than 217,000 vehicles make up the largest share of federal civilian vehicles.

With record-breaking heatwaves blanketing large swathes of the United States and Europe, Biden traveled to Massachusetts on Wednesday to deliver an ultimatum to lawmakers: Take action on the planet’s worsening climate, or he will. will do. The president appears ready in the coming weeks to declare a national climate emergency, a move that would grant him new authority to tackle rising temperatures.

Government regulators and environmental activists disputed the number of gasoline trucks in the original purchase plan. Oshkosh’s internal combustion engine model gets 8.6 mpg with the air conditioning on. That’s less than 0.5 mpg better fuel efficiency than the decades-old trucks they’re about to replace.

Regulators estimated that 150,000 of Oshkosh’s gas-powered trucks would emit about the same amount of Earth-warming carbon dioxide each year as 4.3 million passenger vehicles. White House officials have said such emissions could cause permanent ecological damage.

16 States, DC, climate activists sue USPS to block purchase of trucks

I think the pressure from environmental justice groups, labor unions, how it works,” Adrian Martinez, an attorney for Earthjustice, one of the activist groups that filed the complaint, told The Washington Post. There is still work to be done, but the initial attitude we had when we first met is changing.

I’m all for letting them grow and change, said Porter McConnell, campaign manager for consumer rights group Take on Wall Street and co-founder of the Save the Post Office Coalition.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, long a foil to the Biden administration and congressional Democrats, said in June he would revamp some agency operations to improve efficiency and accommodate more electric vehicles. The Postal Service is centralizing mail delivery routes at major processing plants, dramatically reducing costs associated with electric vehicle charging infrastructure, experts say.

Congress also passed a $107 billion overhaul of the agency in March, freeing up money that postal executives have long sought for capital improvements. Lawmakers from both sides have specifically pointed to the agencies’ need for new trucks, its fleet is now 30 years old and has no airbags or air conditioning to follow private sector investment in electric vehicles to approve the legislation.

Senate passes $107 billion overhaul of USPS, praising role of mail agencies in pandemic response

The only thing that has changed is that their tax situation has improved a lot, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-California), the main sponsor of the electric postal fleet funding legislation, said in an interview. . Being charitable could be part of the explanation. But the truth is, you don’t need billions of congressional dollars to do the smart thing.

Electric vehicles are the future of the auto industry and that’s why I’ve been urging the Postal Service to buy more of them as they continue to add more next-gen delivery vehicles and other vehicles to their fleet, said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who chairs the Senate committee dealing with postal issues.

Agency executives and even some DeJoys advisers have been pushing the postmaster for months to pull the agency away from the Oshkosh deal. The contract required a minimum purchase of 50,000 vehicles, after which the agency could open a new auction round for the trucks or seek a better deal with Oshkosh at a time when experts predict the price of electric vehicles and their batteries expensive will have dropped.

That appears to be what DeJoy has decided, two such people told The Post, as the agency conducted a series of environmental and cost analyzes for the new fleet. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the agency’s strategy and said Wednesday’s decision was made possible in part by DeJoys’ overhaul of the agencies’ mail sorting network.

The Postal Service plans to evaluate and acquire vehicles over shorter periods to be more responsive to changes in its operational strategy, technology improvements and changing market conditions, including availability. expected increase of [electric vehicle] options in the future, the agency said in a statement announcing the new purchase plan.

Oshkosh’s contract, concluded in February 2021, was widely criticized from the start. The defense contractor had never made electric vehicles and told investors that the electric vehicle market represented a weak point in its capabilities.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee opened an investigation into the deal in May after Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (DN.Y.) said the agency needed to go back to the drawing board on the plan of purchase which was to cost 11.3 billion dollars.

House panel to investigate USPS plan to buy 8.6mpg trucks

Our postal service fleet of the future must be clean, affordable and electric, Maloney said in a statement Wednesday. This is the fleet the American people deserve. I welcome this progress, but I will continue to fight for the Swiss Post fleet to switch entirely to electric vehicles.

Investing in outdated technology never made sense, and I’m glad the Postmaster General is belatedly coming to this common-sense realization, added Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), who chairs the postal policy sub-committee. We still have work to do, and Congress will continue to help push the USPS toward a modern, green fleet.