Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,062.85, up 42.18 points.) Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financial. Up 38 cents, or 0.3%, to $124.08 on 9.4 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up eight cents, or 0.4%, to $19.97 on 7.5 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up one cent, or 0.04%, to $22.60 on 7.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 71 cents, or 1.7%, to $40.37 on 7.1 million shares. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Health care. Down 36 cents, or 9.2%, to $3.57 on 6.1 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: GIC). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 4.2%, to $9.17 on six million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down 34 cents to $60.06. Rogers Communications Inc. has a new chief technology officer just weeks after a service outage crippled the company’s networks and affected millions of customers across Canada. In a statement, Rogers confirmed that Jorge Fernandes will step down as chief information and technology officer, effective immediately. The telecom giant says Ron McKenzie will replace Fernandes. McKenzie has extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, including technical operations with Rogers and was previously president of Rogers for Business. He also spent 10 years at Shaw Communications Inc. The change comes after the company pledged to make investments to avoid a repeat of the network outage. Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX: DND). Up 27 cents or 1.4% to $19.07. Link Administration Holdings Ltd. said it accepted a revised takeover proposal from Dye & Durham Ltd. the business is sold and the proceeds are received within 12 months of the transaction. The deal is down from an offer of A$5.50 per share made by Dye & Durham in December, but up from its offer earlier this month of up to A$4.70 per share. Link Group’s board has concluded that the revised offer is “fair and reasonable” and in the best interests of shareholders. Toronto-based Dye & Durham said the acquisition would expand its customer base in key UK and Australian markets and strengthen its business-to-business software and information services solutions. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said last month it had significant preliminary competition concerns with the deal. Mullen Group Ltd. (TSX:MTL). Up $1.38 or 11.8% to $13.12. Mullen Group Ltd. nearly doubled its second-quarter profit from a year ago as revenue grew 67%. Mullen Group chairman and chief executive, Murray Mullen, said consolidated revenues had reached record levels thanks to acquisitions, general price increases, fuel surcharges and continued customer demand. The trucking and logistics company said it earned $42.7 million or 43 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30. The result was up from earnings of $21.7 million or 23 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter totaled $521.5 million, compared to $312.5 million. On an adjusted basis, Mullen Group said it earned $44.1 million or 47 cents per share in its most recent quarter, compared to adjusted earnings of $19.9 million or 21 cents per share a year ago. . This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 21, 2022. The Canadian Press

