Stock market today: Dow rose slightly and Tesla soared

The stock market maintained its recent rally on Thursday as investors continued to buy battered stocks.

The European Central Bank raised its key rate more than expected and the dollar weakened.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

increased by 162 points, or 0.5%, while



S&P500

gained 1%. The



Nasdaq Compound

added 1.4%.

The ECB announced that it would raise its key rate by half a point, instead of the usual increase of a quarter of a point. The central bank is trying to rein in inflation without sending the euro zone economy into a tailspin.

This decision pushed up short-term interest rates in Europe. The 2-year German Bund yield traded around 0.65%. This sent the euro up 0.3% to $1.021.

The



US dollar index

(symbol: DXY), which measures the dollar against a basket of different currencies, fell 0.3% and remains below a multi-decade high reached earlier this month.

A weakened dollar would help the US stock market. If European rates can catch up with US rates, that makes European bonds a bit more attractive, drawing money into the euro and into the dollar. American companies want to see the dollar weaken.

The appreciation of the dollar has been a problem for US corporate earnings. Companies that derive a portion of their sales from overseas report fewer profit dollars when they translate their overseas sales into a stronger greenback.

Microsoft



(MSFT), for example, is seeing a headwind on its earnings due to the rising dollar.

The stock market as a whole is continuing its recent rally. On Wednesday, all three indexes gained, with the Nasdaq up more than 1%.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were up 12% and 8%, respectively, from their year-end lows reached in mid-June. Hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon slow interest rate hikes aimed at tackling high inflation and better-than-expected earnings drove stocks higher.

At these levels, you assess some improvement [in the economy]. said Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research.

This makes the stock market a little fragile, especially if recent rate hikes cause enough of a dent to require analysts to cut earnings estimates. That's certainly a concern, Essaye said. There's no one on the street who doesn't think the benefits are coming.

Here are some stocks in motion on Thursday:

You’re here



(TSLA) rose 9.8%, after the electric vehicle company posted its sixth consecutive profit beat, again beating analysts’ estimates for earnings in the quarter. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $2.27, ahead of the $1.80 expected by Wall Street analysts.

Philip Morris International



(PM) gained 4.2% after the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, beating estimates of $1.25 per share, on sales of $7.8 billion, above expectations of $6.7 billion.

United Airlines



(UAL) fell 10% after the company reported a loss of $1.43 per share, narrower than estimates for a loss of $1.95 per share, on sales of $12.11 billion. dollars, below expectations of $12.16 billion.

CSX Corp.

.

(CSX) gained 4.2% after the company reported earnings of 54 cents per share, beating estimates of 47 cents per share, on revenue of $3.82 billion, which beat expectations. $3.67 billion.

Las Vegas Sands



(LVS) gained 6.1% after the company reported a loss of 34 cents per share, wider than estimates for a loss of 26 cents per share, on sales of $1.05 billion, in above expectations of $957 million.

