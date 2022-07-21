The London Stock Exchange boss said he was continuing to press for Arm to list its shares in the UK.

The British chip designer’s Japanese owner, SoftBank, has temporarily halted talks of launching the company in London, sparking speculation the city will miss out and go public in New York instead.

Political unrest in Westminster was cited although the Mail understands that the difficulties of organizing such an ambitious double list are at the heart of the problem.

LSE chief executive Julia Hoggett insisted the scholarship was still working to bring Arm to London. “I want to win every bid I can make and I’m also very confident that there is a very compelling case for Arm to have a dual premium listing in the UK,” she told Bloomberg Television.

“We worked very hard. We absolutely have to fight for whatever we think has a compelling strategy to offer.

Arm, which is based in Cambridge and designs chips used in everything from smartphones to supercomputers, was listed in London and New York before being bought by SoftBank in 2016.

SoftBank tried to sell it to US chipmaker Nvidia for 30 billion, but the deal fell through amid opposition from regulators around the world.