9 AI Trading Firms Helping Investors

Artificial intelligence is to commerce what fire was to cavemen. This is how one industry player described the impact of disruptive technology on a frozen industry.

In other words: AI is a game-changer for the stock market.

AI stock trading AI stock trading uses robo-advisors to analyze millions of data points and execute trades at the optimal price. AI traders also analyze forecast markets with greater accuracy and trade companies efficiently, which mitigates risk and delivers higher returns.

While humans remain a big part of the business equation, AI is playing an increasingly important role. According to a study by the British research firm Coalition, electronic exchanges represent almost 45 percent income in spot trading of equities. And while hedge funds are more reluctant when it comes to automation, many of them are using AI-powered analytics to get investment ideas and build portfolios.

What is AI Trading?

AI trading companies use various tools in AI wheelhouse machine learning and algorithmic predictions, for example allowing brokers to personalize trades and secure stocks. One of the advantages of AI stock trading is that it can be performed on regular networks and PCs.

When Wall Street statisticians realized they could apply AI to many aspects of finance, including investment trading applications, Anthony Antenucci, vice president of global business development at Intelenet Global Services, had ideas to share.

They could effectively analyze millions and millions of data points in real time and capture insights that current statistical models could not, he told ITPro today. Machine learning is evolving at an even faster pace, and financial institutions are one of the early adopters.

Of course, Antenucci isn’t alone in recognizing the potential of the AI ​​stock. E-commerce is expected to reach a market value of approximately $12 billion by 2028. Much of this expected growth will be driven by AI.

As the global e-commerce market grows, the demand for AI tools that facilitate commerce will also increase. Here are several game-changing AI trading companies.

AI trading companies

Location: Chicago, Ill.

Thanks to his 2017 acquisition from Neurensic, Commercial Technologies has an artificial intelligence platform that identifies complex large-scale trading patterns across multiple markets in real time. Combining machine learning technology with high-speed big data processing power, the company offers its clients the ability to create their own algorithm trading platforms. This allows users to automate the entry and exit of positions and reduce the market impact of large orders as well as the risk of manual errors.

Location: London, United Kingdom

green keywhat was acquired by VoxSmart, uses voice recognition and natural language processing technology to save traders time researching conversions, financial data and ratings. With the company’s platform, finance professionals use AI to browse and access ratings, market insights and trending companies in real time.

Location: Seattle, Washington

Kavouts K Score is a product of its intelligence platform that processes huge diverse datasets and runs a variety of predictive models to come up with stock rankings. With the help of AI, the company recommends the best daily stocks using pattern recognition technology and a price prediction engine. Its model portfolios are enriched by AI algorithms.

Location: San Francisco, California

Numbers uses machine learning to predict stock market trends and manage a new type of hedge fund. The company is a unique player in the market as it uses crypto datasets to outsource AI-predicted stock models. The models come from anonymous data scientists who receive the Numerais cryptocurrency, NMR, for providing better models.

Location: London, United Kingdom

Increasing The data science competition platform democratizes trading by enabling data scientists to produce algorithmic trading strategies that help solve investment problems. The platform works through users providing a set of raw data which Auquans tools then create within a framework and analyze. These revised and structured datasets allow users to forecast opportunities and risks. Auquan strives to help investor clients realize the benefits of data science without the need for in-house expertise.

Location: Miami, Florida

InTheBlock uses AI and deep learning to power its price predictions for a variety of crypto markets. IntoTheBlocks models are trained on spot, blockchain and derivative datasets and allow users to access historical data to better inform their trading decisions.

Location: San Diego, California

Overnight, Business ideas AI-powered robotic self-learning and trading platform holly subjects dozens of investment algorithms to over a million different trading scenarios to increase alpha probability in future sessions. Each night, the AI ​​assistant platform will select strategies with the best statistical chance of delivering profitable trades for the upcoming trading day. On average, Holly makes between 5 and 25 trades per day depending on various strategies.

Location: Stamford, Connecticut

Composed of experienced traders, analysts and engineers, Imperative execution builds efficient financial trading using its IntelligentCross product, which uses AI to optimize US stock trading. The platform works with a variety of brokers and receives more than 200 million orders from investors daily, according to its website.

Location: San Francisco, California

Sentieo provides a host of financial solutions with the help of AI. The company’s AI-powered financial search engine collects internal and external content into a single shared workspace. Analysts can use its natural language processing to identify breaking news on top financial research, while individual investors can use its platform to research companies and markets.

Location: New York, New York

Two Sigma uses machine learning in its technology-driven trading as it invests in public stocks, fixed income securities and alternative investment markets. Two Sigma Alpha Studio is a data science competition platform that seeks to provide investors and researchers with an outlet to use the scientific method for insights and predictions.

An earlier version of this story was written by Mike Thomas.