Stock market today – 07/21: stocks end up; Biden tests positive; Tesla gets a profit boost

Updated 4:30 PM EST

US stocks ended higher on Thursday, recovering from a mid-morning slump linked to news that President Joe Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has tested positive for Covid.

The White House says the president, who is 79, has “very mild” symptoms of the disease and is taking the drug made by Pfizer (DFP) – Get the report from Pfizer Inc. Antiviral paxolovid. He will continue his presidential duties, the White House has said, with Biden telling his Twitter followers, “People, I’m doing great!”.

The slide following Biden’s early headlines initially extended earlier declines. The dollar rose and oil prices extended their recent run of declines, as investors redefine risk bets following a key rate decision by the European Central Bank and broader concerns over the health of the global economy.

The ECB raised its key refinancing rate for the first time in eleven years today in Frankfurt, while unveiling details of a package that would support indebted member states against undue pressure in the bond market.

The ECB increased its benchmark refinancing rate by 50 basis points, to 0.5%, while bringing its deposit facility – which has been in negative territory since 2014 – to 0% and its marginal lending rate to 0, 75%. He also rolled out plans to defend bond prices for indebted member states which he dubbed TPI.

Expectations of up to 50 basis points have given the euro some support against the dollar this week, after falling to parity with the US dollar for the first time in two decades last month, but these paris had faded as today approached. Meet.

Still, the euro rose 0.35% to 1.0185 and the US dollar index rose 0.15% to 106.937 following the ECB’s rate decision at 8:15 a.m. ET. ‘East.

An earlier Bank of Japan rate decision was also broadly positive for the dollar, with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda raising short-term inflation forecasts but keeping a key rate at -0.1% and committing keep long-term bond yields at 0% to support growth.

Two geopolitical developments in Europe have also limited risk appetite, as Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a former ECB President, resigned amid a collapse of his fragile coalition government and Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his warning that gas from the recently reopened Nord Stream 1 pipeline could slow or even stop due to collapsing infrastructure.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.24% at the close of trading in Frankfurt after the ECB’s rate decision, following a modest 0.08% decline in the MSCI ex-Japan regional index of Asia.

In the United States, the Treasury yield curve remains deeply inverted, with 2-year bonds falling to 3.154% and 10-year bonds falling 10 basis points to 2.928%, following a jump higher higher than expected weekly unemployment insurance claims, which rose. 7,000 to 251,000 seasonally adjusted for the period ending July 16, the highest in eight months.

Oil prices extended their decline following a bigger than expected increase in gasoline supplies reported by the Department of Energy yesterday.

WTI futures for September delivery, which are closely linked to gas prices in the United States, fell $2.94 to $97.00 a barrel, while AAA data indicated that prices at the pump fell for a 33rd straight day to $4.44 a gallon.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended up 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%.

The tech-focused Nasdaq gained 161 points, thanks in part to a 9.8% gain for Tesla (TSLA) – Get the report from Tesla Inc. after the automaker beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecast and reiterated its full-year shipment growth target despite input price pressures and shrinking margins.

United Airlines (LAU) – Get the report from United Airlines Holdings Inc. Shares fell 10% after the carrier posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter profits as soaring staff and fuel costs offset a boom in post-pandemic travel demand.

American airlines (AAL) – Get the report from American Airlines Group Inc. was also on the move, falling 7.5% after slightly weaker-than-expected second-quarter profits and muted capacity plans as the industry grapples with soaring fuel costs and staff shortages.

AT&T (J) – Get the AT&T Inc. report. fell 7.6% after posting stronger-than-expected second-quarter profits, but lowered its full-year cash flow forecast as it ramps up investment in its expanding 5G network , potentially jeopardizing its dividend distribution levels.

Carnival Corp (CCA) – Get the Carnival Corporation report Shares fell 11% after the cruise operator unveiled plans to raise about $1 billion through a discounted stock offering.

Ford Motor Co. (F) – Get the Ford Motor Company report Shares rose 2% following a Bloomberg News report suggesting the automaker is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs over the next few weeks.