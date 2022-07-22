Trade set-up for Friday July 22, 2022: key things to know before the stock market opening bell today

Trade setup for Friday: Due to encouraging moves on Wall Street, the Indian stock market finished higher for the fifth consecutive session. NSE Nifty finished 84 points higher at 16,605 while BSE Sensex jumped 284 points and closed at 55,681. The Nifty Bank index jumped 228 points and closed at 36,201. The capital goods, telecommunications, oil and gas and electricity indices rose the most while the health index ended slightly negative. The broader market remained positive with the expected rate of decline firm at 1.71:1 and small and mid cap indices outperformed Nifty in Thursday’s session.

Global market signals

US stocks continued to move north and major benchmarks ended higher in Thursday’s session. The Dow Jones ended up 0.51% while the Nasdaq jumped 1.36%. The S&P 500 jumped 0.99% and the Small Cap 2000 gained 0.13%. However, the S&P 500 VIX lost 3.22% on Thursday.

European stocks fell on Thursday as investors braced for the European Central Bank’s first interest rate hike in 11 years, while Russia resumed sending gas to Europe through a key pipeline, dissipating investors’ worst fears. Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday as optimism about earnings was tempered by lingering worries about inflation and the Chinese economy. The Bank of Japan concluded a two-day policy meeting and made no major changes.

Asian markets in morning session

On Friday morning, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.26%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.71% while China’s Shanghai gained 0.23%.

SGX Nifty Technical Outlook

As of early Friday morning, SGX Nifty is trading flat with a gain of 41 points from its Thursday close.

SGX Nifty is expected to trade sideways with a positive bias today. It is therefore necessary to avoid short sales and maintain the buy-on-dip strategy during Friday’s session. The small range of SGX Nifty is between 16,480 and 16,820 while the larger range of the index is between 16,250 and 16,980 levels”, Anuj Gupta, Vice President of Research at IIFL Securities.

Clever technical insights

“Nifty overcame cautious signs from July 20 (close lower than open) and advanced. There is no reversal signal yet, although the uptrend is about to turn overbought Nifty could stay in the 16,484-16,695 band range in the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

“The small range of the Nifty 50 index is placed between 16,500 and 16,700 while the larger range of the 50 stock index is placed between 16,400 and 16,800 levels,” said Mehul Kothari, AVP Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Nifty Bank Technical Outlook

“Immediate support for the Nifty Bank Index is placed at 36,000 levels while strong support for the Bank Index is placed at 35,600 levels. Similarly, the Bank Index faces an immediate hurdle at 36,300 while that its strong hurdle is placed at 36,500. the index is between 36,000 and 36,300, while the wider range of the Nifty Bank Index today is between 35,600 and 36,500 levels,” said Mehul Kothari by Anand Rathi.

Smart call data

“Maximum total open interest on calls was observed at 16600, 16700 and 16800 strikes with total open interest of 148210, 155598 and 112806 contracts respectively. Call settlement was observed at 16300, 16400 and 16500 strikes , a decrease of 14,672, 25,035 and 28,276 contracts respectively,” Anuj Gupta said.

Smart Put Data

According to data presented by nseindia.com as of 3:30 p.m. on July 21, the maximum addition of sell open interests was seen at 16,500 and 16,600 strikes, which added 165,466 and 141,306 contracts respectively.

BE YOU date

Foreign Institutional Investors (IFIs) bought 1799.32 crore shares, as domestic institutional investors (DII) sold net 312.29 crore shares on July 21, according to preliminary data available on the NSE.

Banned by F&O NSE on July 22, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added the shares of Delta Corp and RBL Bank to its F&O blacklist for the trading date of July 22, 2022. Blackout securities under the F&O segment include companies in which the title crossed 95% of the market. -wide position limit.

U.S. Bond Yield Data

The 10-year US bond yield is down 0.26% at 2.901, while the 30-year US bond yield is down 0.11% at 3.069.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less