Amazon to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in major healthcare expansion

Amazon will acquire primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion, the companies announced Thursday, in a major expansion of the tech giants’ healthcare ambitions. The deal, one of its largest acquisitions ever, will give Amazon a physical network of offices and healthcare providers, as well as access to the technology the startup has built to enable visits virtual visits to the doctor. It adds to the company’s existing healthcare portfolio, which includes an online pharmacy and Amazon Care, a virtual and in-home emergency care service.

But privacy advocates are raising concerns about the consequences of the tech giant already knowing what millions of customers have purchased and asking Alexa to access patient health records. And some of Amazon’s healthcare efforts have stumbled in the past.

Amazon will be able to bundle its new purchase with its other healthcare initiatives, including an online pharmacy, said Daniel Grosslight, healthcare technology research analyst at Citi.

They gained an asset here to supercharge where they were already heading, he said.

In a statement announcing the deal, Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said healthcare needs to be reinvented. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

One Medical is a membership-based primary care provider that uses a strategy of setting up offices close to the workplace, and it has marketed itself more as a tech company by allowing members to use an app to book appointments and keep track of health records. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company operates 188 offices in major metropolitan areas including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and the District.

It has 767,000 members, and patients typically pay an annual subscription fee of $199. But the company is not profitable, according to its latest quarterly report.

Amazon’s offer of $18 per share represents a 77% premium for 1Life Healthcare, the parent company of One Medicals.

Already, however, some patients are wary of the arrival of the Amazons in their doctor’s offices.

Megan Broderick, a book publisher who lives in the Bronx, has been a patient of One Medical for several years. Her employer pays the membership fees and she is happy with the care she received, she said.

But Amazon is not good at being a retailer without major ill effects on society, the 29-year-old said. The idea of ​​them trying to enter the medical space is terrifying. She does not know if Shell remains under the new ownership.

Other tech giants, including Google, Microsoft and Apple, have also made inroads into healthcare in recent years, attracted by the industry’s enormous size and relative lack of technical prowess. But the moves have also caught the attention of regulators and privacy advocates, who are concerned about the growing access to sensitive data held by companies.

This has intensified in recent weeks, following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark abortion rights ruling. Roe vs. Waderaising questions about how personal data could be used by state agencies to monitor and punish people seeking reproductive health services, including abortions.

In a letter Wednesday, six House Democrats asked whether major cloud computing players Oracle and Amazon Web Services were taking steps to protect the privacy rights of those seeking to exercise their reproductive rights.

Data collected and sold by your company could be used by law enforcement and prosecutors in states enforcing aggressive abortion restrictions, the lawmakers wrote, with particular concern about the collection and use of data. location data.

Due to the size of the transactions, Amazon will have to report the merger to both the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice for antitrust review. Amazon isn’t a major player in healthcare, so traditionally the deal wouldn’t have drawn antitrust scrutiny. But he announced the deal as FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan vowed to tackle Big Tech’s ever-expanding tentacles in various industries.

Khan (D) rose to head the FTC last year with high expectations that she could take legal action against the company, following her groundbreaking academic work that argued the company violates competition laws. Asked about Amazon’s growing expansion into healthcare during an interview in June, Khan told the Post that our current approach to merger thinking still has some work to do to fully understand what it means for these companies to get into all these other markets and industries. .

Amazon, which got its start in the 1990s as an online book retailer, has grown its business over the past 20 years to encompass a delivery network roughly the size of cloud provider UPS. dominant that allows businesses to store data remotely and a large ecosystem of Alexa-powered devices. And it has expanded its Prime membership program to over 200 million worldwide.

The company frequently takes a spaghetti-against-the-wall approach to growing its business and sometimes fails.

In the past, Amazon has turned to acquisitions to rapidly expand its reach and expertise, including with its nearly $14 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017 and more recently its $8 billion bid for the studio. of MGM cinema. The company worked for years to grow both its grocery business and its studios, and those acquisitions got Amazon off to a quick start.

The acquisition of One Medical, which is seen as a sort of boutique service and already follows a subscription business model, is likely to provide a similar boost to Amazon’s existing healthcare businesses.

To me, this acquisition today is as relevant to healthcare as what the Whole Foods acquisition was to the grocery industry, said Tom Andriola, chief digital officer of the University of California at Irvine. .

The purchase of One Medical is just the latest move by Amazon that has been pushing for years to break into the healthcare industry.

However, one of his first big moves fell through. Known as Haven, it was an ambitious effort by three of America’s largest corporations, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway, to tackle soaring healthcare costs and improve outcomes for patients. But it closed last year after just two years.

Amazon bought online pharmacy PillPack for $753 million in 2018, which it eventually spun off into Amazon Pharmacy. The company’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, offers healthcare-specific products and a healthcare accelerator for startups. The company has also used its Amazon Business e-commerce offering to target hospitals, according to reports.

And the company built Amazon Care with help from another acquisition of small medtech startup, Health Navigator. The service offers telehealth visits and home visits for employees of select companies including Hilton in select cities.

In leaked audio from a November show of hands, Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy told staff that Amazon Care is one of the company’s key innovations, pointing out that the division aims to grow through partnerships and new services, Initiated reported this year.

Citi analyst Grosslight said Amazon could use the acquisition of One Medical to further integrate its business, such as getting people to buy nutritional foods from Whole Foods or get prescriptions from Amazon. pharmacy.

It’s really the entry point for Amazon, he says. And then it comes down to what else Amazon can do with a patient.

Technology within the healthcare industry accelerated by about a decade of progress during the pandemic, largely out of necessity, said Natalie Schibell, research director at Forrester. If Amazon’s purchase can be used to further develop technology to ease the burden on providers and increase access to care, it could be good for patients, she said.

But some critics have already raised concerns that Amazon is getting too close to patient healthcare information.

Amazon’s takeover of One Medical is the latest in a terrifying new step in the business model of the world’s biggest companies, Barry Lynn, executive director of the left-leaning Open Markets Institute, said in a statement. The deal will expand Amazon’s ability to collect the most intimate and personal information about individuals, in order to track, target, manipulate and exploit people in ever more intrusive ways.

Amazon said in a statement Thursday that the agreement will not change the fact that One Medical must comply with HIPAA.

Both One Medical and Amazon have strict policies protecting customer privacy in accordance with HIPAA and all other applicable privacy laws and regulations, Amazon spokeswoman Angie Quennell said in a statement. . Customers’ Protected Health Information (PHI) is protected by Amazon practices and by law, including HIPAA, and we will continue to focus on this as we continue to grow our healthcare business, including the acquisition of One Medical.

She declined to say whether Amazon would integrate One Medical services with any of its own services.

Schibell pointed out that people are now more responsible and more concerned than ever about who has access to their health information, especially as more healthcare moves into a virtual world.

It’s really going to lead to more scrutiny and scrutiny of medical data, HIPAA regulations, and really the implications for consumers when more and more healthcare goes online, she said.