Stock market bullish trend adds over 9.76 lakh crore of wealth to investors’ pool in 5 days

The continuation of the upward trend in the stock market added more 9.76 lakh crores of wealth for the investor pool in five days. The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped around 2,265.8 points during this period.

During the five-day rally, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies jumped 9 76,749.78 crore to 2,60,42,730.43 crore, driven by continued optimism in equities.

The Sensex gained 284.42 points or 0.51% to settle at 55,681.95 points today. During the day, it jumped 340.96 points or 0.61% to 55,738.49.

In five days, the benchmark BSE 30-stock index gained 2,265.8 points or 4.24%.

A rebounding rupee and further buying by foreign funds added to the momentum, traders said.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, up 7.88%, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and Power Grid.

Shares of IndusInd Bank rose 7.88% after the private lender reported a 60.5% rise in net profit for the April-June quarter.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy’s were the losers, slipping as much as 1.89%.

“Markets edged higher for the fifth straight session amid positive catalysts such as optimism in global markets on easing fears of a very hawkish Fed rate hike, advancing monsoon much faster than expected and the drop in WTI oil prices,” Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

The international oil benchmark, Brent, fell 3.58% to $103.2 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers on Wednesday, buying stocks worth 1,780.94 crore, according to exchange data. “Investors traded with cautious optimism as gains in oil and gas, power, real estate and banking stocks helped markets extend their gain for the 5th consecutive session.

“The return of FII to domestic equity markets in recent sessions, coupled with falling commodity prices and hopes that the US Fed will not proceed with aggressive rate hikes at its next meeting, has somewhat tempered investors’ fears,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equities. Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

The Rupee rebounded from its all-time low of 80.06 to close 20 paise higher at 79.85 (tentative) against the US Dollar today on general weakness in Crude Oil prices.

