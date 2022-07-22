The stock market is at a crossroads. What to watch next.





Text size



Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange are hoping that inflation has peaked. Spencer Platt/Getty Images



The stock market is trying to work its way out of the hole. There is still work to be done before anyone can take a victory lap. For starters, it’s been a sellout this year. The S&P 500 is down 17% from its all-time high, reached in early January. The decline was led by the Federal Reserve attempting to combat rapid inflation by reducing liquidity in fixed income markets to raise interest rates across the board. Higher rates produce weaker economic demand and they also make future earnings less valuable, causing stock valuations to fall. Recently, however, the market has had a convincing rally that could mean it hit its lowest level of the year. The S&P 500 is up about 9% from its intraday low for the year, reached in mid-June. It wasn’t just the payoff that was compelling. The index, at just over 3970, has broken through a key level, its 50-day moving average of 3919. This means the index is back to a level consistent with a longer-term uptrend. This means that market participants are more comfortable buying stocks at higher prices. This vote of confidence in the market comes as investors consider some potential positive developments. The first is that inflation may have peaked, especially as commodity prices have fallen in recent months. This means that the Fed may soon slow the pace of interest rate hikes. You saw a relief rally, said Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research. The Fed may be a little less hawkish than you think [is the hope]. All of this may sound rosy, and the market is still not on the strongest footing. It would only take a few days of selling to send the S&P 500 below its 50-day moving average. The next level to watch would be just above 3700. This is where the buyers have moved quickly several times over the past few years to send the index higher. If the index falls below this level, it could mean even bigger losses as confidence in the market outlook weakens. Caution should always be exercised until more evidence of a floor emerges, wrote John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors. Now the market needs to show even more signs of strength before anyone can believe it has already bottomed out. The next level the S&P 500 needs to reach is around 4100. There, the sellers came to drive the index down a few times in late May and early June. If it goes above that level, it indicates that people are even more comfortable buying stocks and Kolovos says the index could see more gains from there. The stock market is at a bit of a crossroads. His next big move will be telling. Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/-stock-market-at-crossroads-51658429725 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos