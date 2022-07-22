The current rise in stock prices is more than a bearish rally and could last until September, according to Fundstrat





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)Spencer Platt/Getty Images The current uptrend in stock prices is more than a typical bearish rally, according to Fundstrat.

The S&P 500 has jumped nearly 10% from its June low, and Fundstrat expects the index to hit 4,000 by Friday.

“This should signal the start of some upward movement for markets in September,” Fundstrat said. The current rise in stock prices is not a typical bear market rally and instead has room to operate for a few months, Fundstrat technical analyst Mark Newton said in a note on Wednesday. The S&P500 is up nearly 10% from its June low of around 3,600, and Newton expects the index to test the 4,000 level by the end of this week. On Thursday, the S&P 500 hit a high of 3,987. From there, Newton expects sideways consolidation before the stock market continues higher. The S&P 500 “is knocking on the door of 4000, and while many indices seem to be approaching initial resistance, I remain convinced that this week should not be just a bear market bounce,” he said. . “Rather, it should signal the start of a bull run in markets in September.” A sustained rally in equities through early September would be a welcome sign for investors, as it’s only been a steady decline since the start of the year, with several rallies in January, March and May. all of which gave way to more sales. pressure. Added to Newton’s belief is the fact that overall breadth, or participation between individual actions, has improved more recently. “The past few days have been some of the broadest rallies we’ve seen in recent months and helped add some conviction at a time when many remain skeptical,” he said, noting that the percentage of shares of the S&P 500 that are trading above their 50-day moving average recently broke above multi-month resistance. Newton expects the S&P 500 to face some resistance just above current levels at around 4,000, with potential for slight declines that could materialize next week in an earnings-heavy week. high profile and July Fed meeting. But any declines will ultimately represent buying opportunities for those who missed the rebound from the June low, he said. Read the original article at Business Intern

